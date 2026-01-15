OUR PICKS: KILLING IN MINNEAPOLIS Why ICE Can Kill with Impunity | Claims of Vehicular Terrorism in Minnesota Don’t Hold Up | Minnesota Sues to Stop ICE ‘Invasion’, and more

Published 15 January 2026

· Why ICE Can Kill with Impunity · Minnesota Sues to Stop ICE ‘Invasion’ · Do ICE Officers Have ‘Immunity’? · Fundraiser for ICE Agent Who Killed Renee Good Includes Antisemitic Attack on Minneapolis Mayor · Claims of Vehicular Terrorism in Minnesota Don’t Hold Up · None of This Should Have Happened · How ICE Crackdowns Set Off a Resistance in American Cities · Los Angeles County considers creating ICE-free zones · Dozens of ICE Vehicles in Minnesota Lack ‘Necessary’ Lights and Sirens · FBI Agent’s Sworn Testimony Contradicts Claims ICE’s Jonathan Ross Made Under Oath

Why ICE Can Kill with Impunity (Lila Hassan, Wired)

Over the past decade, US immigration agents have shot and killed more than two dozen people. Not a single agent appears to have faced criminal charges.

Do ICE Officers Have ‘Immunity’? (Hanna Rosin, The Atlantic)

States don’t often prosecute federal officers, but they can.

Minnesota Sues to Stop ICE ‘Invasion’ (Dell Cameron, Wired)

The state of Minnesota, along with the Twin Cities, have sued the US government and several officials to halt the flood of agents carrying out an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation.

Fundraiser for ICE Agent Who Killed Renee Good Includes Antisemitic Attack on Minneapolis Mayor (Andrew Lapin, JTA / Jerusalem Post)

Supporters of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who shot and killed Renee Good, a US citizen, in Minneapolis last week are flocking to an online fundraiser to, in its organizer’s words, “Defend the Agent Who Stopped a Deadly Attack on America’s Border Enforcers!”

Claims of Vehicular Terrorism in Minnesota Don’t Hold Up (Yannick Veilleux-Lepage, Foreign Policy)

The U.S. government is adopting dangerous language to justify unlawful killing.

None of This Should Have Happened (David A. Graham, The Atlantic)

The White House’s persistent escalation has laid the groundwork for more tragedies like Renee Good’s death.

How ICE Crackdowns Set Off a Resistance in American Cities (Julie Bosman, New York Times)

In Minneapolis and other cities where federal agents have led immigration crackdowns, residents have formed loose networks to track and protest them.

Los Angeles County considers creating ICE-free zones (Chris Woodward, Center Square)

Los Angeles County is considering designating ICE-free zones as a response to the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The proposal comes from Los Angeles County Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Hilda Solis, who sit on a board that governs the county. The plan is for an ordinance to be drafted and brought before the board in 30 days.

Dozens of ICE Vehicles in Minnesota Lack ‘Necessary’ Lights and Sirens (Caroline Haskins, Wired)

A contract justification published in a federal register on Tuesday says that 31 ICE vehicles operating in the Twin Cities area “lack the necessary emergency lights and sirens” to be “compliant.”

FBI Agent’s Sworn Testimony Contradicts Claims ICE’s Jonathan Ross Made Under Oath (Matt Giles and Tim Marchman, Wired)

The testimony also calls into question whether Ross failed to follow his training during the incident in which he reportedly shot and killed Minnesota citizen Renee Good.