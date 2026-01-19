WORLD ROUNDUP America vs. the World | China Is Testing South Korea in the Yellow Sea | Will the Armed Forces Hold Up Vietnam’s Big Reforms?, and more

Published 19 January 2026

America vs. the World (Robert Kagan, The Atlantic)

President Trump wants to return to the 19th century’s international order. He will leave America less prosperous—and the whole world less secure.

Trump Announces New European Tariffs in Greenland Standoff; Allies Outraged (Shawn McCreeshAna Swanson and Jeanna Smialek, New York Times)

The president escalated his drive to take charge of the Danish territory, targeting Denmark and seven other European countries with a 10 percent rate.

Iran’s Regime Has Survived War, Sanctions, and Uprising. Environmental Crises May Bring It Down. (Katie Surma, Grist)

Decades of water depletion, dam building, and repression of scientists and environmentalists have driven Iran toward ecological crises that are fueling the protests rocking the country.

The U.S. Heel Turn on International Cooperation (Isabel Linzer and Aliya Bhatia, Lawfare)

The U.S.’s withdrawal from international multistakeholder fora undermines human rights, global governance, and U.S. strategic interests.

Explaining Trump’s Oil Grab (Emily Meierding, Lawfare)

There’s a reason why countries don’t go to war over oil. The Trump administration miscalculated the costs.

A Long History of Betrayal (Seva Gunitsky, Foreign Policy)

Why Washington keeps encouraging foreign uprisings—and then walking away.

Will the Armed Forces Hold Up Vietnam’s Big Reforms? (Economist)

Two visions for the country will collide at a five-yearly congress.

China Is Testing South Korea in the Yellow Sea (Economist)

Could it become the next big maritime flashpoint?

