BORDER SECURITY Small Boats and Shifting Threats: Britain Can't Keep Fighting Yesterday's Battle in the Channel

By Shann Corbett and Dareen Toro

Published 21 January 2026

U.K. core challenge today is not simply the volume of arrivals, but the rapidly evolving criminal ecosystems that facilitate them. Smuggling networks are adjusting faster than governmental policy tools, by shifting routes, exploiting digital platforms, and experimenting with new forms of coercion and revenue generation. Unless the UK and its European partners update their approach in 2026, they risk merely managing arrivals rather than disrupting the criminal systems that drive them.

As 2025 drew to a close, the Council of Europe met for preliminary discussions on illegal migration, producing both a joint statement and a separate declaration by 27 countries, including the UK. Among the issues highlighted, one problem received insufficient attention: we need to improve the way we adapt to the changing nature of Channel crossings. While absolute numbers have dipped slightly since their 2022 peak, numbers remain high and unpredictable, and fatalities have increased notably (PDF).

At the EU level, addressing the nature of illegal immigration is certainly a priority, with Europol’s latest threat assessment (PDF) highlighting how digital tools are accelerating migrant smuggling. The situation is similar in the UK: according to the NCA, organized criminal networks involved in migrant smuggling increasingly rely on social media platforms, despite ongoing account takedowns and removals. In short, this is a dynamic environment in which criminal networks adapt quickly to enforcement and economic pressures.

Recent reporting suggests some organized criminal groups may now also be coercing migrants to carry small quantities of Class A drugs into the UK in exchange for cut price crossings. If accurate, this would signal an escalation that would pull those being smuggled directly into the drug trade, introducing serious risks for those involved and raising broader implications for border security and crime policy.

Both UNODC and Europol (PDF) have documented how migrant smuggling is becoming increasingly intertwined with other forms of organized crime, yet UK authorities have reportedly not yet identified drugs on small boat arrivals to date, suggesting that any such overlap is so far limited, or situational and opportunistic. The risk is plausible and serious, but remains poorly evidenced, underscoring the need for proportionate responses grounded in better research, data and safeguards.