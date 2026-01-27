TRUTH DECAY Hannah Arendt on Lies and Totalitarianism

Published 27 January 2026

“In an ever-changing, incomprehensible world the masses had reached the point where they would, at the same time, believe everything and nothing, think that everything was possible and that nothing was true”: Hannah Arendt.

In 1951, Hannah Arendt published her seminal work, The Origins of Totalitarianism. The book explores the institutions and operations of totalitarian movements, focusing on the two genuine forms of totalitarian government in our time, Nazi Germany and Stalinist Russia. Arendt analyzes how totalitarian movements and regimes use lies, propaganda, and terror not merely as tools of power, but as instruments to reshape reality itself.

Here is one paragraph from the book.

In an ever-changing, incomprehensible world the masses had reached the point where they would, at the same time, believe everything and nothing, think that everything was possible and that nothing was true. … Mass propaganda discovered that its audience was ready at all times to believe the worst, no matter how absurd, and did not particularly object to being deceived because it held every statement to be a lie anyhow. The totalitarian mass leaders based their propaganda on the correct psychological assumption that, under such conditions, one could make people believe the most fantastic statements one day, and trust that if the next day they were given irrefutable proof of their falsehood, they would take refuge in cynicism; instead of deserting the leaders who had lied to them, they would protest that they had known all along that the statement was a lie and would admire the leaders for their superior tactical cleverness.

