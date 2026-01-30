WORLD ROUNDUP Fears of the Dollar’s Death Are Greatly Exaggerated | Could Shifting Borders Be a Good Thing? | What’s Going on with China’s PLA?, and more

Published 29 January 2026

• Whatever This Is, It Is Not Strategy • Trump’s National Defense Strategy Tries to Imagine Climate Change Away • Trump Officials Awarded Venezuela Oil-Sale Contracts to Firms Tied to Bribery • Rare Earths: The Next Global Boom • Trump Warns US Could ‘Destroy China’ Over Magnet Exports, Threatens 200% Tariff • Could Shifting Borders Be a Good Thing? • What’s Going on with China’s PLA? • Fears of the Dollar’s Death Are Greatly Exaggerated

Whatever This Is, It Is Not Strategy (Eliot A. Cohen, The Atlantic)|

Defending the nation will take more than sycophancy, slurs, and slop.

Trump’s National Defense Strategy Tries to Imagine Climate Change Away (Josh Busby, Foreign Policy)

Sycophancy and ideology have replaced realistic assessments of dangers.

Trump Officials Awarded Venezuela Oil-Sale Contracts to Firms Tied to Bribery (Anthony Faiola and Evan Halper, Washington Post)

Two trading houses with a history of bribery and corruption won $500 million deals, court records show.

Rare Earths: The Next Global Boom (Wall Street Investor Report)

Washington is rushing to put real money and policy muscle behind rare earth projects domestically and in jurisdictions such as Brazil and Canada, turning rhetoric into projects.

Trump Warns US Could ‘Destroy China’ Over Magnet Exports, Threatens 200% Tariff (Interesting Engineering)

China, which controls about 90% of global rare-earth magnet production, saw shipments to the U.S. surge 660% in June after earlier export curbs.

Could Shifting Borders Be a Good Thing? (Steven A. Cook, Foreign Policy)

A redrawing of maps in Yemen, Somalia, and elsewhere might serve U.S. interests.

What’s Going on with China’s PLA? (Anushka Saxena, National Interest)

The investigation into one of China’s top generals is the latest episode in Xi Jinping’s purge of the People’s Liberation Army.

Fears of the Dollar’s Death Are Greatly Exaggerated (Milton Ezrati, National Interest)

The dollar cannot lose its status as a global reserve currency unless another currency gains global usage.