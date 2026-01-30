OUR PICKS ICE’s Impunity Is a Formula for More Violence | Battles Are Raging Inside DHS | America Is Running the Wrong AI Race, and more

• ICE’s Impunity Is a Formula for More Violence • Immigration Agents Have Become Donald Trump’s Personal Posse • Battles Are Raging Inside the Department of Homeland Security • The Powerful Tools in ICE’s Arsenal to Track Suspects — and Protesters • Administration Social Media Posts Echo White Supremacist Messaging • F.B.I. Agents Search Election Center in Fulton County Over 2020 Vote • America Is Running the Wrong AI Race • Trump’s Illegal AI Chip Export Controls, and Who Can Challenge Them • The Tiny North Carolina Mining Town at the Center of America’s $10 Trillion Resource Boom • Trump Shrugs Off the Ilhan Omar Attack

ICE’s Impunity Is a Formula for More Violence (Economist)

Is America’s president building his own paramilitary militia?

Immigration Agents Have Become Donald Trump’s Personal Posse (Economist)

That is a liability for America and, increasingly, for him.

Battles Are Raging Inside the Department of Homeland Security (Michael Scherer and Nick Miroff, The Atlantic)

Officials overseeing Trump’s mass-deportation campaign are fighting one another for power.

The Powerful Tools in ICE’s Arsenal to Track Suspects — and Protesters (Eva Dou, Artur Galocha and Kevin Schaul, Washington Post)

Biometric trackers, cellphone location databases and drones are among the surveillance technologies that federal agents are tapping in their deportation campaign.

Administration Social Media Posts Echo White Supremacist Messaging (Evan Gorelick, New York Times)

A flurry of posts from the White House, Department of Labor and Department of Homeland Security have included images, slogans and even a song used by the white nationalist right.

F.B.I. Agents Search Election Center in Fulton County Over 2020 Vote (Devlin Barrett, Richard Fausset, and Nick Corasaniti, New York Times)

The search escalates the administration’s efforts to investigate a jurisdiction that Mr. Trump has continued to criticize over his defeat in the state.

America Is Running the Wrong AI Race (Lisa Klaassen , and Broderick McDonald, National Interest)

The United States is fixated on frontier AI models, but the real race is deploying AI at scale—where China’s industrial strength and public trust give it a leg up.

Trump’s Illegal AI Chip Export Controls, and Who Can Challenge Them (Vivian Dong, Lawfare)

Trump’s demand that Nvidia pay a cut of its China sales in exchange for export licenses is illegal. Companies and states can sue to stop it.

Trump Shrugs Off the Ilhan Omar Attack (David A. Graham, The Atlantic)

He baselessly claimed that the congresswoman “probably had herself sprayed.”