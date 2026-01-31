CRITICAL MINERALS Strengthening National Security with Critical Materials Research

By Brandon Hallmark

Published 31 January 2026

From satellites and surveillance systems to precision-guided munitions and fighter jet engines, critical materials are at the foundation of America’s military strength. Yet most critical materials are extracted and processed overseas, leaving the U.S. vulnerable to supply chain disruptions that could jeopardize everyday life, economic stability and national security.

Securing a reliable domestic critical material supply chain is one of America’s most pressing challenges. The Idaho National Laboratory (INL) is helping address this challenge by researching ways to advance domestic extraction and processing technologies. The effort aims to reduce or eliminate the nation’s dependence on foreign sources of critical materials and support the mission of those safeguarding the U.S.

“National security efforts protect our way of life and allow us to go about our daily routines safely,” said Anthony Nickens, Director of Materials, Manufacturing, and Bioenergy Science and Technology at INL. “When Americans shop at a store or run errands, they don’t usually think about national security. National security is ultimately about identifying, deterring and sometimes engaging threats to safeguard the nation.”

The U.S. has deposits of many critical materials, but due to economic factors, environmental regulations, lack of investment, outdated technologies and other challenges, the nation can’t efficiently extract or process them. While recycling and substitution offer partial solutions, not all materials can be recovered, recycling can’t keep up with growing demand and substitutes often come with performance tradeoffs.

Overcoming these challenges demands sustained investment, innovation and coordination. To meet these challenges, INL is developing new technologies to enable sustainable mining, advanced separations methods and the production of high-quality critical material feedstocks.

INL’s research and development, and collaboration with other government agencies, national laboratories and industry and university partners, will reinforce the critical materials supply chain to support defense readiness and advance America’s interests in energy, technology and economic independence.

INL’s Work

INL works closely with the Department of War and other government agencies to support every stage of critical material development, from discovery to deployment. In addition to research, INL provides specialized training for the Department of War, the Department of Homeland Security, other government agencies and first responders around the nation.