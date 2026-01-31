OUR PICKS The Blurred Lines Between ICE and the Proud Boys | NSA Pick Champions Foreign Spying Law | The Real ‘Civilizational Erasure’ Is Happening in America

Published 31 January 2026

The Real ‘Civilizational Erasure’ Is Happening in America (Fareed Zakaria, Foreign Policy)

Trump’s expansion of state power undermines the West’s core achievement: limits on authority.

The Blurred Lines Between ICE and the Proud Boys (Ali Breland, The Atlantic)

The far-right group’s views and tactics are now emulated by federal agents.

A Government Can Choose to Investigate the Killing of a Protester − or Choose to Blame the Victim and Pin It All on ‘Domestic Terrorism’ (Stephanie A. (Sam) Martin, The Conversation)

Contemporary crackdowns rarely present themselves as crackdowns. They present themselves as “coordination,” “threat assessment,” “financial disruption,” “extremism prevention” and, increasingly, as necessary defenses against “domestic terrorism.”

The Trump administration’s September 2025 national security memorandum is exactly the kind of framework that makes these routes attractive, because it invites the state to treat political conflict not as disagreement but as a security threat – something to be managed by the tools and instincts of national security.

Seen in this light, the resignations of federal government attorneys in Minneapolis are not just a bureaucratic drama. They are a window into the government’s underlying theory of the case. Investigate victims and their associates instead of scrutinizing the state’s use of force. Frame the victim’s death as the inevitable consequence of being their type. As Trump said of Good: She was a “professional agitator.”

Minneapolis is not just a tragedy. It is a test of whether the country still backs the central promise of modern free speech doctrine. Government may not suppress speech and association simply because it fears what the public might come to believe.

After a Death at an El Paso ICE Facility Was Ruled a Homicide, Will Prosecutors Pursue a Criminal Case? (Colleen DeGuzman, Texas Tribune)

Because Geraldo Lunas Campos died at a military base, the El Paso District Attorney says any criminal case may fall to federal prosecutors. But criminal law experts say the state doesn’t have to defer to them.

There Is a Word for What Is Happening in Minneapolis (Gal Beckerman, The Atlantic)

Those who oppose ICE in Minnesota are battling not for a political agenda but for the goal of dissidents throughout history: a normal life.

ICE Pretends It’s a Military Force. Its Tactics Would Get Real Soldiers Killed (John Publius, Wired)

WIRED asked an active military officer to break down immigration enforcement actions in Minneapolis and elsewhere.

Here’s the Company That Sold DHS ICE’s Notorious Face Recognition App (Maddy Varner and Dell Cameron, Wired)

Immigration agents have used Mobile Fortify to scan the faces of countless people in the US—including many citizens.

NSA Pick Champions Foreign Spying Law as Nomination Advances (Martin Matishak, The Record)

President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the National Security Agency on Thursday repeatedly defended a mass foreign surveillance power that is weeks away from expiring without congressional action.

The testimony by Army Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd about the importance of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) could put him at loggerheads with the commander-in-chief and other national security officials, such as Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has disparaged the foreign-spying power in the past.

Donald Trump Wants to Force Colorado to Free an Imprisoned Election Denier. It’s Not Working (David Gilbert, Wired)

Former election clerk Tina Peters is a hero to conspiracy theorists, and even received an empty “pardon” from the president. Colorado’s governor has held firm against commuting her sentence—so far.

Republican States Are Censoring Universities (Economist)

New laws restrict what professors can teach.