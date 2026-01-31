WORLD ROUNDUP Welcome to the ‘Mad Max’ World Order | How to Topple Iran’s Ayatollahs | Economic Statecraft Is Back. Is America Ready? and more

Published 31 January 2026

• Welcome to the ‘Mad Max’ World Order • Xi Jinping’s Purge Should Worry the World • How to Topple Iran’s Ayatollahs • Euro Firms Must Ditch Uncle Sam’s Clouds and Go EU-Native • Syrian Government and Kurdish-Led Militia Seal a Deal to Merge Forces • Argentina in Advanced Talks to Become Destination for U.S. Deportations • DeepSeek Was a Warning Shot. China Is Building Its Next Surprise. • At India’s Main Energy Summit, Signs of a New World Order Without Trump • Nuclear Energy Now – Russia Expands Its Use of Nuclear Robotics • Economic Statecraft Is Back. Is America Ready?

Welcome to the ‘Mad Max’ World Order (Steven M. Radil and Raphael Parens, Foreign Policy)

How a runaway uranium convoy encapsulates the collapse of global rules.

Xi Jinping’s Purge Should Worry the World (Economist)

Installing his yes-men to lead the army could be dangerous for Taiwan.

How to Topple Iran’s Ayatollahs (Economist)

The shah’s son and an ex-prime minister should team up to break the Islamic hierarchy and write a new constitution, argues Amir Hossein Ganjbakhsh, a dissident.

Euro Firms Must Ditch Uncle Sam’s Clouds and Go EU-Native (Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols, The Register)

Just because you’re paranoid about digital sovereignty doesn’t mean they’re not after you.

Syrian Government and Kurdish-Led Militia Seal a Deal to Merge Forces (Christina Goldbaum, New York Times)

The long-anticipated agreement closes a period of intense uncertainty in northeastern Syria after rebel forces led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, who is now the president, seized power in December 2024.

Argentina in Advanced Talks to Become Destination for U.S. Deportations (Emma Bubola and Hamed Aleaziz, New York Times)

Washington and Buenos Aires are working on an agreement to allow the U.S. to deport immigrants from other nations to the South American country.

DeepSeek Was a Warning Shot. China Is Building Its Next Surprise. (Scott Singer and Pavlo Zvenyhorodskyi, Washington Post)

Beijing has a dominant lead in developing intelligent robots, drones and autonomous systems.

At India’s Main Energy Summit, Signs of a New World Order Without Trump (Pranshu Verma, Washington Post)

Global leaders are now speaking openly of new geopolitical realities, largely abandoning their strategy of appeasing President Donald Trump.

Nuclear Energy Now – Russia Expands Its Use of Nuclear Robotics (Emily Day, National Interest)

Nuclear Energy Now tracks the latest nuclear energy developments across technology, diplomacy, industry trends, and geopolitics.

Economic Statecraft Is Back. Is America Ready? (Nicholas Hanson and Madeline Field, War on the Rocks)

America still has enormous economic leverage. What it lacks is a plan. A new War on the Rocks series, launched with the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies, explores how economic statecraft should be organized, led, and integrated into defense planning.