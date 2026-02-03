WORLD ROUNDUP Countdown to an Arms Race | The Middle East’s Westphalian Moment? | China’s Opacity Brings Pekingology Back into Vogue, and more

Published 3 February 2026

• Countdown to an Arms Race • Xi’s Military Purge Probably Cuts Imminent Taiwan War Risk. Probably. • Can Europe Do Nuclear Deterrence without America? • China’s Opacity Brings Pekingology Back into Vogue • Europe Risks a Rare-Earths Crunch Between China and America • Why South America’s Right Won’t Align with Trump on China • Why Israel Courts the Far Right in Europe • Dangerous UK Extremists Will Face Tough US-style “Supermax” Rules in Jail to Keep Prison Guards Safe • IDF Said to Give Netanyahu Document Outlining How Hamas Is Rebuilding in Gaza • The Middle East’s Westphalian Moment? From Chaos to Realism

Countdown to an Arms Race (Tom Nicholds, The Atlantic)

The last significant nuclear-arms-control treaty is about to expire, and Trump isn’t putting anything in its place.

Xi’s Military Purge Probably Cuts Imminent Taiwan War Risk. Probably. (Nathan Attrill and Andrew Wilford, The Strategist)

Xi Jinping’s latest purge of top military officers probably reduces the chance of China taking imminent, deliberate military action to seize Taiwan. But many interpretations of the event are possible, and some imply an increased risk of war, perhaps accidental.

Xi’s Control of His Regime Is Looking Ever More Stalinist (Ying Yu Lin, The Strategist)

With repeated purges, Xi Jinping increasingly resembles Joseph Stalin in controlling the regime that he leads.

The Chinese Communist Party general secretary and national president shows widespread distrust of lieutenants. Their loyalty to him earlier in their careers seems to count for nothing. Their capacity to do their jobs also seems unimportant to him.

This particularly raises questions about the evolving competence of the armed forces.

With the removal this month of Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli, two of four remaining members of the Central Military Commission (one of the other two being the president himself), Xi has even been willing to leave the highest body of the armed forces without adequate expertise.

Can Europe Do Nuclear Deterrence without America? (Economist)

Britain and France are deepening their co-operation.

China’s Opacity Brings Pekingology Back into Vogue (Economist)

What, for example, is behind Xi Jinping’s sweeping military purge?

Europe Risks a Rare-Earths Crunch Between China and America (Economist)

The old continent must play to its strengths as a large market with stable rules.

Why South America’s Right Won’t Align with Trump on China (By Eduardo Porter, Foreign Policy)

Even the most MAGA of the region’s leaders can’t abandon their motor of economic development.

Why Israel Courts the Far Right in Europe (David E. Rosenberg, Foreign Policy)

The parties include some with a history of antisemitism.

Dangerous UK Extremists Will Face Tough US-style “Supermax” Rules in Jail to Keep Prison Guards Safe (Jack Elsom, The Sun)

Britain’s most dangerous lags will be locked away in US-style “supermax” prison wings and be blocked from weaponizing European human rights laws. Ministers announced plans for tougher restrictions today following the “horrific” cooking oil attack on guards at HMP Frankland last year.

IDF Said to Give Netanyahu Document Outlining How Hamas Is Rebuilding in Gaza (Times of Israel)

The military recently delivered a document to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu detailing how the Hamas terror group is gaining strength in the Gaza Strip and rebuilding its capabilities since the ceasefire that took effect in October, according to a Monday report.