WORLD ROUNDUPCountdown to an Arms Race | The Middle East’s Westphalian Moment? | China’s Opacity Brings Pekingology Back into Vogue, and more
Countdown to an Arms Race (Tom Nicholds, The Atlantic)
The last significant nuclear-arms-control treaty is about to expire, and Trump isn’t putting anything in its place.
Xi’s Military Purge Probably Cuts Imminent Taiwan War Risk. Probably. (Nathan Attrill and Andrew Wilford, The Strategist)
Xi Jinping’s latest purge of top military officers probably reduces the chance of China taking imminent, deliberate military action to seize Taiwan. But many interpretations of the event are possible, and some imply an increased risk of war, perhaps accidental.
Xi’s Control of His Regime Is Looking Ever More Stalinist (Ying Yu Lin, The Strategist)
With repeated purges, Xi Jinping increasingly resembles Joseph Stalin in controlling the regime that he leads.
The Chinese Communist Party general secretary and national president shows widespread distrust of lieutenants. Their loyalty to him earlier in their careers seems to count for nothing. Their capacity to do their jobs also seems unimportant to him.
This particularly raises questions about the evolving competence of the armed forces.
With the removal this month of Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli, two of four remaining members of the Central Military Commission (one of the other two being the president himself), Xi has even been willing to leave the highest body of the armed forces without adequate expertise.
Can Europe Do Nuclear Deterrence without America? (Economist)
Britain and France are deepening their co-operation.
China’s Opacity Brings Pekingology Back into Vogue (Economist)
What, for example, is behind Xi Jinping’s sweeping military purge?
Europe Risks a Rare-Earths Crunch Between China and America (Economist)
The old continent must play to its strengths as a large market with stable rules.
Why South America’s Right Won’t Align with Trump on China (By Eduardo Porter, Foreign Policy)
Even the most MAGA of the region’s leaders can’t abandon their motor of economic development.
Why Israel Courts the Far Right in Europe (David E. Rosenberg, Foreign Policy)
The parties include some with a history of antisemitism.
Dangerous UK Extremists Will Face Tough US-style “Supermax” Rules in Jail to Keep Prison Guards Safe (Jack Elsom, The Sun)
Britain’s most dangerous lags will be locked away in US-style “supermax” prison wings and be blocked from weaponizing European human rights laws. Ministers announced plans for tougher restrictions today following the “horrific” cooking oil attack on guards at HMP Frankland last year.
IDF Said to Give Netanyahu Document Outlining How Hamas Is Rebuilding in Gaza (Times of Israel)
The military recently delivered a document to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu detailing how the Hamas terror group is gaining strength in the Gaza Strip and rebuilding its capabilities since the ceasefire that took effect in October, according to a Monday report.
The Middle East’s Westphalian Moment? From Chaos to Realism (Ali Murat Kursun, War on the Rocks)
Since the turn of the millennium, the region has been treated as a laboratory for grand experiments — from the George W. Bush administration’s “freedom agenda” to the hopeful idealism of the Arab Spring. Yet, looking back from the rubble of Gaza and the calcified frontlines of the Levant, the claim that the region has drifted into endless chaos is a lazy reading. Instead, we are seeing a brutal, organic process of state formation. Europe needed the devastation of the Thirty Years’ War to understand the value of sovereignty. The Middle East is learning its own lesson on sovereignty in the bloody laboratory of the last quarter century, through the collapse of externally imposed dreams.
This is a belated, bloody Westphalian moment. We are witnessing the collapse of an externally imposed order and the painful birth of a local, realist ecosystem. In this new era, the currency is no longer the values or ideologies of the liberal international order, but raw capacity and the instinct for survival. This restoration is neither seamless nor guaranteed. It is built on deep socio-economic scars and fragile alliances, but it is undeniably real. For Western policymakers, understanding this shift requires discarding the mental maps of 2003 or 2011 and accepting a stark reality: The era of engineering the Middle East has failed. Now is the era of dealing with the survivors.