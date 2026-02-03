COMMON-SENSE NOTES // By Idris B. Odunewu The Legacy of the Arab Spring, to Date

Published 3 February 2026

The Arab Spring did not simply unsettle Arab regimes. It disrupted an entire geopolitical equilibrium that had been quietly accepted for decades. What appeared at first as a series of domestic uprisings ultimately rewired regional alignments, altered great-power postures, normalized intervention, and reshaped how instability itself is managed and exploited.

On December 17, 2010, in the central Tunisian town of Sidi Bouzid, Mohamed Bouazizi, a 26-year-old street vendor, set himself on fire after local officials confiscated his cart and publicly humiliated him, an act that might otherwise have passed unnoticed were it not for the moment in which it occurred. Instead, it punctured a regional illusion of stability, exposing the widening gap between state authority and lived reality across the Arab world. Bouazizi did not issue demands, nor did his act carry ideological intent, yet it crystallized years of accumulated grievance and made it suddenly legible, not only to Tunisians but to societies far beyond Tunisia’s borders. What followed was not a coordinated movement or a shared political vision, but a rapid and uncontrollable unraveling of assumptions about regime durability, deterrence, and control, as unrest ceased to be local and became transmissible. December 17, 2010 did not inaugurate a revolution so much as it marked the moment when an entire regional order was exposed as far more fragile than it appeared.

Before 2011, the Middle East operated under a grim but legible logic. Most states were authoritarian, many were brittle, yet their behavior was predictable. Borders were largely fixed. Regimes controlled escalation. External powers dealt with governments, not societies. Crises occurred, but they were bounded. The Arab Spring broke that logic. It revealed that internal political legitimacy was not merely a domestic matter but a strategic variable capable of cascading across borders.

The first geopolitical shock was speed. Regimes fell or wobbled faster than intelligence services and foreign ministries could process. Tunisia’s collapse, Egypt’s implosion, and Libya’s descent unfolded in weeks, not years. Allies disappeared overnight. Long-cultivated relationships became liabilities. The assumption that Arab regimes, however unpopular, were durable proved false. That realization did not stay confined to North Africa; it recalibrated how every external actor assessed risk across the region.