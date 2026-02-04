OUR PICKS Several States Move to Ban Local Cooperation in Immigration Arrests | ‘Inoculation’ Helps People Spot Political Deepfakes | The Second Death of Charlie Kirk, and more

Published 4 February 2026

• ‘Inoculation’ Helps People Spot Political Deepfakes, Study Finds • Congress Has Exercised Minimal Oversight Over ICE, but That Might Change • How to Actually Reform ICE • Right-Wing Gun Enthusiasts and Extremists Are Working Overtime to Justify Alex Pretti’s Killing • The Second Death of Charlie Kirk • Border Czar Tom Homan Says 700 ICE and CBP Officers Are Leaving Minneapolis • Several States Move to Ban Local Cooperation in Immigration Arrests

‘Inoculation’ Helps People Spot Political Deepfakes, Study Finds (Bingbing Zhang, The Conversation)

Informing people about political deepfakes through text-based information and interactive games both improve people’s ability to spot AI-generated video and audio that falsely depict politicians, according to a study my colleagues and I conducted.

Although researchers have focused primarily on advancing technologies for detecting deepfakes, there is also a need for approaches that address the potential audiences for political deepfakes. Deepfakes are becoming increasingly difficult to identify, verify and combat as artificial intelligence technology improves.

Is it possible to inoculate the public to detect deepfakes, thereby increasing their awareness before exposure? My recent research with fellow media studies researchers Sang Jung Kim and Alex Scott at the Visual Media Lab at the University of Iowa has found that inoculation messages can help people recognize deepfakes and even make people more willing to debunk them.

Congress Has Exercised Minimal Oversight Over ICE, but That Might Change (Claire Leavitt, The Conversation)

During the first year of Trump’s second term, Republican majorities in the House and Senate have taken a hands-off approach to oversight of what is now the nation’s most highly funded law enforcement agency.

I am a professor of government who studies Congress and its oversight role. Since ICE’s funding increase, the Senate has held just one public hearing on ICE, according to my own unpublished data. Although the House has held a few routine oversight hearings of DHS, none have focused on ICE or Customs and Border Protection.

How to Actually Reform ICE (Paul Rosenzweig, The Atlantic)

Accountability, transparency, and trust must be centerpieces of “New ICE.”

Right-Wing Gun Enthusiasts and Extremists Are Working Overtime to Justify Alex Pretti’s Killing (David Gilbert, Wired)

Donald Trump has appeared to undermine Second Amendment rights in statements about Alex Pretti’s killing. Many in the firearms community are going along with it.

The Second Death of Charlie Kirk (Yair Rosenberg, The Atlantic)

The activist’s assassination unleashed anti-Semitism that is pulling the Trump coalition apart.

Border Czar Tom Homan Says 700 ICE and CBP Officers Are Leaving Minneapolis (Maria Sacchetti, Washington Post)

The reduction is a significant scaling back of the Department of Homeland Security’s presence in Minnesota and comes after two U.S. citizens were fatally shot.

Several States Move to Ban Local Cooperation in Immigration Arrests (Katie Mettler, Katie Shepherd and Emmanuel Martinez, Washington Post)

Democrats are pursuing bills to prohibit 287(g) agreements as Trump administration officials argue that such cooperation could help reduce arrests on neighborhood streets.