WORLD ROUNDUP The End of U.S. Military Aid to Israel? | Why So Many Colombians Fight in Foreign Wars | Trump Expected to Approve Starmer’s Chagos Deal, and more

Published 4 February 2026

What Will the U.S. Critical Minerals Summit Mean for Africa? (Nosmot Gbadamosi, Foreign Policy)

How African nations fit into the Trump administration’s plans to combat China.

The End of U.S. Military Aid to Israel? (David E. Rosenberg, Foreign Policy)

Once sacrosanct, the enormous aid package is now in doubt.

Why So Many Colombians Fight in Foreign Wars (Economist)

The ways a booming mercenary market pulls veteran soldiers abroad.

How Democracy Promotion Supports Critical Mineral Resilience (Damon Wilson, National Interest)

Supporting freedom around the world is a key advantage to American firms and a challenge for Russia and China.

The Ghosts of Neocons Past: Stabilization and Reconstruction in the Donald Trump Era (Joshua Yaphe, National Interest)

The Middle East conflicts that the administration thought it had resolved are still simmering, and without sustained US attention, these victories may be transformed into defeats.

Trump Expected to Approve Starmer’s Chagos Deal (Tony Diver, The Telegraph)

US president appears to have changed his mind after PM made new pledges to protect US military base.

Russia Spends Half Its State Budget on Military (Jörg Luyken, The Telegraph)

Defense investment has increased sharply since Ukraine invasion, German intelligence agency says.