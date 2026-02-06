OUR PICKS ICE and CBP’s Faulty Face-Recognition App | Congress to the Defense of American Science | The Only Thing That Will Turn Measles Back, and more

Published 6 February 2026

The Paramilitary ICE and CBP Units at the Center of Minnesota’s Killings (Ali Winston, Wired)

Two agents involved in the shooting deaths of US citizens in Minneapolis are reportedly part of highly militarized DHS units whose extreme tactics are generally reserved for war zones.

Surge in Immigration Cases in Minnesota Pushes Prosecutors and Judges to Brink (Alan Feuer, Mattathias Schwartz, and Zach Montague, New York Times)

Remarks by a prosecutor opened a revealing window onto how the courts in the state are buckling under the weight of a deluge of cases arising from the Trump administration’s campaign.

A Trump ‘Blockade’ Is Stalling Hundreds of Wind and Solar Projects Nationwide (Brad Plumer and Rebecca F. Elliott, New York Times)

Federal agencies are delaying approvals for renewable energy projects on both federal land and private property at a time when electricity demand is going up.

Congress Defended American Science. Its Work Is Not Over (Economist)

It can do more to resist Donald Trump’s assault.

The Only Thing That Will Turn Measles Back (Katherine J. Wu, The Atlantic)

A rebound in vaccination—which may depend on government support

ICE and CBP’s Face-Recognition App Can’t Actually Verify Who People Are (Dell Cameron and Maddy Varner, Wired)

ICE has used Mobile Fortify to identify immigrants and citizens alike over 100,000 times, by one estimate. It wasn’t built to work like that—and only got approved after DHS abandoned its own privacy rules.

Minnesota’s ICE Watchers: How Tactics of 1960s Radicals Went Mainstream (Charles Homans, New York Times)

The monitoring of law enforcement has a long history, dating back to the 1960s, when leftist groups like the Black Panthers began police patrols.

ICE Agent’s ‘Dragging’ Case May Help Expose Evidence in Renee Good Shooting (Dell Cameron, Wired)

The government has withheld details of the investigation of Renee Good’s killing—but an unrelated case involving the ICE agent who shot her could force new revelations.

How Donald Trump Can Fix US Biodefense (Robert C. O’Brien, National Interest)

The Biden administration left the United States underprepared for biological weapon attacks.