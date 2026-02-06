WORLD ROUNDUP NATO’s Leader Is Totally Lost | Trump’s Hot New Critical Minerals Club | How to Think About New Risks of Nuclear Proliferation, and more

NATO’s Leader Is Totally Lost (Stephen M. Walt, Foreign Policy)

What does Mark Rutte think he’s doing?

Nuclear Arms Control Era Comes to End Amid Global Rush for New Weapons (David E. Sanger and William J. Broad, New York Times)

Beijing, Moscow and shaken American allies are seeking new warheads as President Trump ends more than a half century of nuclear arms control with Russia.

How “Remigration” Is Penetrating Europe’s Political Mainstream (Economist)|

A meme from the far-right fringe could spell legal trouble for Germany’s AfD.

Trump’s Hot New Critical Minerals Club (Christina Lu, Foreign Policy)

The U.S. administration is seeking to form a trade bloc with countries that it has otherwise scorned.

In Northwest Nigeria, U.S. Confronts a Growing Terrorist Threat (Rachel Chason, Washington Post)

Post reporters ventured to northwest Nigeria, where fighters affiliated with the Islamic State are on the offensive despite December airstrikes ordered by President Trump.

Leapfrogging China’s Critical Minerals Dominance (Heidi E. Crebo-Rediker and Mahnaz Khan, CFR)

How innovation can secure U.S. supply chains.

Iran Is at Work on Missile and Nuclear Sites, Satellite Images Show (Samuel Granados and Aurelien Breeden, New York Times)

Repairs at key missile sites began soon after they were hit by Israeli and U.S. strikes last year, but work at Iran’s nuclear facilities has been slower.

How to Think About New Risks of Nuclear Proliferation (Economist)

In a might-makes-right world, many countries may conclude that only nukes can keep them safe.

How Neighboring Populists Fall Out (Economist)

The nationalist leaders of Hungary and Slovakia are bitterly divided by history.

Europe Is Getting Ready to Pivot to Putin (Anchal Vohra, Foreign Policy)

In the face of U.S. bullying, European leaders are considering reaching out to Russia’s president.