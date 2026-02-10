OUR PICKS What’s Really Driving These Bogus Claims of Voter Fraud | DHS’ Problems Go Farther Than Minneapolis | Libertarians: We Told You So, and more

Published 10 February 2026

FBI Cited Debunked Claims to Obtain Warrant for Fulton County Vote Records, Documents Show (Jeremy Roebuck and Patrick Marley, Washington Post)

The FBI told a federal judge that it is investigating whether any “deficiencies” in Georgia officials’ handling of the 2020 presidential election were intentional.

What’s Really Driving These Bogus Claims of Voter Fraud (Stephen Richer, New York Times)

The claim that the US is facing a problem of non-citizens voting is patently false. Many investigations affirm what is simply common sense. People largely aren’t willing to risk their status in the United States — the land of economic opportunity — for the ability to cast one more vote out of hundreds of thousands or millions in a state and hundreds of millions in the country.

Reuters has noted that even the pro-Trump Heritage Foundation’s database of election crimes listed only 24 instances of noncitizens voting in U.S. elections from 2003 to 2023.

For Mr. Trump, the myth of noncitizens voting is part of the broader story he’s concocted to avoid accepting that he lost to Joe Biden in 2020. But it also appears to be about this fall’s elections. Mr. Trump may well intend to send the F.B.I. to run elections in Fulton County, Ga., or the Department of Homeland Security to seize ballot tabulators from Los Angeles County.

Everyone — Democrats and Republicans — should use the new state-level proof that noncitizen voting is virtually nonexistent to push back against the real danger to our democracy: craven politicians using the issue to undermine our free and fair elections.

Gabbard’s 2020 Election Claims Put Her Back in Favor with Trump (Julian E. BarnesTyler Pager and Glenn Thrush, New York Times)

Tulsi Gabbard has focused on attacking the so-called deep state after an uneven first year as the director of national intelligence.

Gabbard has fallen in and out of favor at different times during the first year of the Trump administration — earning a rebuke from the president for a social media video, ill-timed comments about Iran’s nuclear program and frequent appearances on cable television that some viewed as self-promotion.

But with the renewed investigation into baseless claims about fraud during the 2020 election, she is back in the spotlight, and Trump’s good graces. (Cont.)