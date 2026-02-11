FRAGMENTATED DEFENSE The Multi-Domain Blind Spot: The Fragmentation of Space and Cyber

By Catherine Cline

Published 11 February 2026

Modern adversaries do not respect the traditional boundaries between space and cyber and neither can the nation.

It starts with silence. The ATM is blank, and you press the buttons harder—nothing. Your phone freezes: Location Unavailable.

On the drive home, traffic lights blink, then die. A news bulletin reports a cyberattack on the power grid, causing rolling blackouts. Moments later, another report states that the U.S. has repelled an adversary’s attempt to seize territory at the cost of its space domain. Gas stations fail, and supermarket shelves run empty.

This attack reveals a dangerous truth: modern adversaries disregard traditional boundaries between space and cyber. This disconnect creates a multi-domain blind spot, where capable systems fail to coordinate effectively. Space and cyber influence competitive activities below the threshold of conflict—shaping perceptions and decisions. Without a unified approach, the United States risks losing initiative before conflict begins. Presently, planning treats the domains as distinct, leading to fragmented awareness and exploitable seams for adversaries.

This scenario echoes the cascading effects described in an earlier article, BOOM! LIGHTS OUT, that examined how explosive ordnance disruptions amplify domestic vulnerability. While that analysis focused on the tactical and homeland implications of infrastructure paralysis, this article shifts the lens to a strategic gap: the artificial separation of space and cyber. Modern adversaries exploit these seams long before ordnance detonates, blurring the lines between domains, shaping perceptions, and influencing decision-making below the threshold of conflict.

The Multi-Domain Blind Spot

Modern adversaries do not respect the traditional boundaries between space and cyber and neither can the nation. For decades, these two domains have operated in silos of excellence, shaped by distinct organizational cultures, procedural barriers, and structural divisions in technology, policy, and classification systems. The success of this attack, supporting a land campaign with a multi-domain attack across space and cyber, highlights critical vulnerabilities stemming from the long-standing separation of these areas. While each domain has developed robust capabilities, the lack of integration leaves the U.S. vulnerable to adversaries whose capabilities will likely exceed our abilities to operate seamlessly across domains and exploit our structural gaps. The nation’s systemic preference for specialization over integration has created critical security vulnerabilities, in a battle that acknowledges no borders.