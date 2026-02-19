WORLD ROUNDUP How Worried Should We Be About Nuclear War? | Iran Dangerously Misunderstands Its Situation | Did China Conduct Secret Nuclear Weapons Test?, and more

Published 18 February 2026

• How Worried Should We Be About Nuclear War? • As Elections Loom in France, a Young Activist Is Killed and Tensions Spike • U.S. Offers More Details on Claim China Conducted Secret Nuclear Weapons Test • As Israel Takes Steps to Claim Land in West Bank, U.S. Stands By • Ousted South Korean President Faces Death Penalty in Insurrection Case • Iran Dangerously Misunderstands Its Situation

How Worried Should We Be About Nuclear War? (Ravi Agrawal, Foreign Policy)

Rafael Grossi, the head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, says abandoning the idea of nonproliferation would be a “dramatic mistake.”

As Elections Loom in France, a Young Activist Is Killed and Tensions Spike (Mark Landler, New York Times)

The beating death of Quentin Deranque has quickly become a flashpoint between the far right and far left as France prepares for local elections next month and presidential elections next year.

U.S. Offers More Details on Claim China Conducted Secret Nuclear Weapons Test (Adam Taylor and Cate Cadell, Washington Post)

Remarks by a top administration official appeared to be aimed at dispelling skepticism of its assertions, as President Donald Trump vows to restart U.S. tests.

As Israel Takes Steps to Claim Land in West Bank, U.S. Stands By (Abbie Cheeseman, Lior Soroka, Hazem Balousha, Siham Shamalakh and Heba Farouk Mahfouz, Washington Post)

Despite Trump’s opposition to annexation, Israel has taken steps to expand control over the West Bank that experts say may lead to seizure of territory.

Ousted South Korean President Faces Death Penalty in Insurrection Case (Michelle Ye Hee Lee, Washington Post)

The case against Yoon Suk Yeol marks a pivotal moment for South Korea’s democracy and could mark the second time a leader is sentenced to death for insurrection.

Iran Dangerously Misunderstands Its Situation (Ali Hashem, Foreign Policy)

Tehran thinks it has negotiations with the United States under control. The results could be catastrophic.