OUR PICKS

Published 18 February 2026

Administration Targets Noncitizen Voting, Despite Finding It Rare (Glenn Thrush, Devlin Barrett, Alan Feuer, Zolan Kanno-Youngs, and Hamed Aleaziz, New York Times)

The intensified push is part of an extraordinary all-fronts effort to insert federal law enforcement into the machinery of American elections ahead of the midterms.

A Case Against 6 Democrats Lacked Urgency. Then Came a Swift Bid for an Indictment. (Alan Feuer, Glenn Thrush, and Michael S. Schmidt, New York Times)

Prosecutors have been repeatedly caught between the president’s insistence that they undertake weak or baseless cases and the necessity of having to go to court.

Hegseth Invited Christian Nationalist Doug Wilson to Preach at Pentagon (Amy B Wang, Washington Post)

The self-described “paleo-Confederate” has argued that wives should submit to their husbands, women should be denied the vote and Christian slaveowners were on “firm scriptural ground.”

A Vast Trove of Exposed Social Security Numbers May Put Millions at Risk of Identity Theft (Lily Hay Newman, Wired)

A database left accessible to anyone online contained billions of records, including sensitive personal data that criminals appear to have not yet exploited.

The Republicans Made Peace with Science (Alexander Furnas and Dashun Wang, The Atlantic)

The Trump administration’s hostility to science is real, but it isn’t matched by the rest of the GOP’s.

The U.S. Is Launching a Regulatory Assault on Drone Users (Faine Greenwood, Foreign Policy)

New restrictions try to shield ICE from being watched from above.