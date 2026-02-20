DISINFORMATION France Strikes to Address Misinformation Weakening Western Alliance

By Eric Frecon and Fitriani

Published 20 February 2026

The key destabilizing feature of today’s information environment is no longer simply that democracies are targeted by adversaries’ misinformation and disinformation. Increasingly, the danger is coming from uninhibited partners in the allied ecosystem itself.

The latest example is Trump-aligned accounts spreading disinformation about France and pressuring Greenland to join the United States, supposedly to protect it from Russian or Chinese adventurism. US President Donald Trump, for example, misstated the facts by only mentioning British support for the US in Afghanistan, instead of NATO as a whole.

When major powers amplify misinformation attacking the Western alliance or its members, it directly undermines trust in partners, weakens cohesion and confuses decision-making, especially for middle powers. France’s response offers an approach Australia may be able to support.

For a long time, it has been accepted that Russian-linked media outlets engage in hostile information operations, such as attacking France’s first lady or pushing narratives that Paris is attempting neo-colonial coups. It’s a more recent phenomena for US accounts to echo Russian narratives that depict French policy as unwise or pro-migration, or label European countries as militarily dependent free-riders on US security guarantees. The cumulative effect of these claims is not simply reputational damage, but the reinforcement of a broader concern that Europe is in terminal decline and strategically irrelevant.

France began to combat disinformation and foreign interference by establishing the French Service for Vigilance and Protection against Foreign Digital Interference, also known as VIGINUM, which sits under the General Secretariat for Defense and National Security. This five-year-old agency counters information manipulation through daily monitoring and publication of regular reports, not only for its domestic ecosystem, but also for its partners.

Additionally, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs last year announced its commitment to address the ‘information war’ by briefing and training its diplomats to better engage in narrative battles. It produced a government-linked account on X, known as French Response, which combined humor, irony and factual correction rather than issuing long denunciations. This approach echoes the country’s intellectual tradition, including Cyrano and Germaine Tillion, that treats ridicule and humor as a rhetorical weapon and political tool.

Although the account does not speak in the formal language of the ministry, it works well to reach beyond the usual audience while operating within an official communications ecosystem.