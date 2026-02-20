VENEZUELA-GUYANA RELATIONS The Impact of the Venezuelan Leadership Change on the Guyana Disputes

Published 20 February 2026

In early January 2026, U.S. forces captured Nicolás Maduro and moved to assume a controlling role in Venezuelan governance. We should consider the likely impact of the U.S. operation on two issues involving Venezuela and its neighbor, Guyana: the Guyana–Venezuela border/oil dispute, and the plausibility that Venezuela would offer sanctuary to Azruddin Mohamed, now the leader of Guyana’s largest opposition party, who has been facing legal problems in both Guyana and the United States for crimes he had committed as part of his father’s business empire.

In early January 2026, U.S. forces captured Nicolás Maduro and moved to assume a controlling role in Venezuelan governance. The United States said there would be an extended U.S. presence to manage a political transition in Venezuela.

The U.S. action against Maduro took place against the background of a long-running border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana, which centered on the Venezuelan claim to the Essequibo region and overlapping maritime claims that touch huge offshore oil finds being developed by international firms (notably ExxonMobil and partners) in waters Guyana administers. Guyana has taken parts of the case to the International Court of Justice and in recent years has protested Venezuelan incursions around offshore blocks.

The removal of Madura raises two independent but connected questions: (1) how Maduro’s removal and an active U.S. role in Venezuela are likely to affect the Guyana–Venezuela border/oil dispute; and (2) the plausibility that the Venezuelan side would offer sanctuary to Azruddin Mohamed, now the leader of Guyana’s largest opposition party, who has been facing legal problems in both Guyana and the United States for crimes he had committed as part of his father’s business empire.

Effects on the Guyana–Venezuela Border Dispute and Offshore Oil Claims

The short answer is that the U.S. operation is likely to reduce the immediate risk of Venezuelan state-led escalation at sea, while complicating long-term sovereignty politics:

● Immediate de-escalation pressure from a U.S.-managed transition.With the United States publicly asserting control and a declared role in managing Venezuela’s transition, Caracas is much less likely to order overt military operations or direct maritime incursions which risk confrontation with Guyana and its partners (and with U.S. forces or guarantees). Recent reporting shows Washington publicly backing Guyana’s sovereignty claims and warning Maduro-era forces against provocations. Once the U.S. is effectively in charge in Caracas, that public backing becomes an operational restraint.

● Stronger protection for offshore development — but with geopolitical cost.Guyana’s offshore discoveries (the Stabroek block and adjacent areas) are of strategic importance. A U.S.-influenced Venezuela is more likely to avoid direct interference with active oil operations, thus reducing near-term production risk. This would reassure investors and partners (e.g., ExxonMobil). This reassurance, however, comes with a geopolitically charged trade-off: Guyana’s deepening security and diplomatic alignment with Washington may harden Venezuelan domestic nationalism and delegitimize the ICJ process in some Venezuelan political narratives, complicating long-term resolution.