WORLD ROUNDUP The Moment of Reckoning Between America and Iran | How Chinese Espionage Eroded U.S. Power | Israel Is Quietly Annexing the West Bank, and more

Published 20 February 2026

• The Moment of Reckoning Between America and Iran • Israel Is Quietly Annexing the West Bank • Deep in China’s Mountains, a Nuclear Revival Takes Shape • Hungary Poses Unexpected Hurdle to Europe’s 90-Billion Euro Loan to Ukraine • Nicaragua Has So Far Dodged the Fate of Cuba and Venezuela • Inside Iran’s Post-Massacre Power Struggle • How Chinese Espionage Eroded U.S. Power

The Moment of Reckoning Between America and Iran (Economist)

Donald Trump must soon choose whether to attack Iran or beat a humiliating retreat.

Israel Is Quietly Annexing the West Bank (Shira Efron, Foreign Affairs)

The blunder that will imperil any Middle East peace

Deep in China’s Mountains, a Nuclear Revival Takes Shape (Chris Buckley and Agnes Chang, New York Times)

Satellite imagery of secretive nuclear facilities reveals Beijing’s efforts to expand its arsenal, just as the last global guardrails on nuclear weapons vanish.

Hungary Poses Unexpected Hurdle to Europe’s 90-Billion Euro Loan to Ukraine (Jeanna Smialek, New York Times)

While the delay may prove to be procedural, Hungary signaled that it could cause problems as the European Union works to send money to Ukraine.

Nicaragua Has So Far Dodged the Fate of Cuba and Venezuela (Economist)

Latin America’s other leftist autocracy has not yet come under sustained pressure from the United States.

Inside Iran’s Post-Massacre Power Struggle (Sina Toossi, Foreign Policy)

The state has consolidated by purging its connections with the public.

How Chinese Espionage Eroded U.S. Power (Rishi Iyengar, Foreign Policy)

A conversation with the authors of “The Great Heist” on Beijing’s spycraft—and what can be done about it.