VENEZUELA-GUYANA RELATIONS The Venezuela–Guyana Territorial Dispute: Historical and Legal Timeline

Published 20 February 2026

The Venezuela–Guyana dispute reflects the enduring legacy of colonial-era boundary settlements and the challenges of postcolonial territorial governance. What began as a Nineteenth-Century arbitration has evolved into a major test of international adjudication, resource diplomacy, and regional stability.

The territorial dispute between the Venezuela and Guyana centers on the Essequibo region, a territory of approximately 159,500 square kilometers west of the Essequibo River. An international arbitral tribunal awarded the territory to British Guiana in 1899, but Venezuela has challenged the legitimacy of that decision since the mid-twentieth century. The controversy has evolved from a colonial boundary dispute into a major international legal case involving the International Court of Justice, offshore energy resources, and regional security.

Nineteenth-Century Origins (1841–1899)

In 1841, Venezuela formally protested British efforts to demarcate the boundary of British Guiana westward toward the Orinoco Basin.¹ These protests reflected Venezuela’s concern that British expansion violated inherited Spanish colonial boundaries.

Between 1897 and 1899, Venezuela and Great Britain submitted the dispute to international arbitration in Paris. The tribunal consisted of five jurists representing Britain, Venezuela, and neutral states. On 3 October 1899, the panel awarded most of the disputed territory to Britain.² Venezuela accepted the ruling at the time and ratified it diplomatically.

Emergence of the Modern Controversy (1949–1966)

In 1949, a posthumously published memorandum by Severo Mallet-Prevost, an American lawyer involved in the arbitration, alleged that the tribunal’s president had colluded with British arbitrators.³ Although contested, this document revived Venezuelan skepticism toward the award.

In 1962, Venezuela formally denounced the 1899 Award before the United Nations, declaring it null and void.⁴This marked the beginning of Venezuela’s modern legal challenge.

On 17 February 1966, Venezuela, the United Kingdom, and British Guiana signed the Geneva Agreement under United Nations auspices.⁵The agreement committed the parties to seek a “practical, peaceful and satisfactory solution”and created institutional mechanisms for negotiation.

Guyana became independent on 26 May 1966, inheriting Britain’s legal position in the dispute.

Early Post-Independence Period (1966–1989)

In October 1966, Venezuelan forces occupied Ankoko Island in the Cuyuni River, heightening tensions.⁶Venezuela retained control of the island, but broader conflict was avoided.

In January 1969, the Rupununi Uprising occurred in southern Guyana. The Guyanese government suppressed the rebellion and accused Venezuela of supporting separatists.⁷Venezuela denied official involvement.

In June 1970, the parties signed the Port of Spain Protocol, which suspended active pursuit of the claim for twelve years.⁸The moratorium expired in 1983, after which Venezuela resumed formal assertions of its claim.