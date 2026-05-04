OUR PICKS AI Nuclear Decision Making Has a Data Problem | Cheap Missiles, Not Drones, Will Win the Next Air War | Deepfakes Are Coming for Your Bank Account, and more

Published 4 May 2026

· Deepfakes Are Coming for Your Bank Account · DHS Demanded Google Surrender Data on Canadian’s Activity, Location Over Anti-ICE Posts · This Company Has Figured Out a Way to Make Face ID Invisible · White House Considers Vetting A.I. Models Before They Are Released · The D.H.S. Intelligence Office Did Not Properly Secure Its Smartphones, a Watchdog Found · Emergency Brakes: How to Limit Temperatures Long Before the Last Resort of Geoengineering · Cheap Missiles, Not Drones, Will Win the Next Air War · AI Nuclear Decision Making Has a Data Problem

Deepfakes Are Coming for Your Bank Account (Lila Shroff, The Atlantic)

OpenAI made the perfect tool for scammers.

DHS Demanded Google Surrender Data on Canadian’s Activity, Location Over Anti-ICE Posts (Maddy Varner, Wired)

Using a 1930s trade law, Homeland Security targeted the man—who hasn’t entered the US in more than a decade—following posts on X condemning the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

This Company Has Figured Out a Way to Make Face ID Invisible (Julian Chokkattu, Wired)

Metalenz’s Polar ID face-scanning technology works even when the camera is hidden under the display.

White House Considers Vetting A.I. Models Before They Are Released (Tripp Mickle, Julian E. Barnes, Sheera Frenkel, and Dustin Volz, New York Times)

The Trump administration, which took a noninterventionist approach to artificial intelligence, is now discussing imposing oversight on A.I. models before they are made publicly available.

The D.H.S. Intelligence Office Did Not Properly Secure Its Smartphones, a Watchdog Found. (Madeleine Ngo and Hamed Aleaziz, New York Times)

The Department of Homeland Security failed to effectively secure smartphones used by staff in its intelligence office, raising the risk of cyberattacks and unauthorized access to sensitive information, the department’s inspector general said in a report published Monday.

The independent watchdog found that the department did not require certain security settings and allowed the office’s employees to download “high-risk apps” on mobile devices, including apps used for streaming or “associated with foreign adversaries.”

Emergency Brakes: How to Limit Temperatures Long Before the Last Resort of Geoengineering (Paul Bledsoe, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

As global temperatures climb relentlessly past 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, risking immensely destructive climate tipping points, many have come to see solar geoengineering as a necessary fail-safe. Yet humanity has the opportunity to safely limit warming now without resorting to such extreme measures. Substantially reducing emissions of methane and other super pollutants, along with carbon dioxide, can help avoid the worst of climatic tipping points without the risks and unforeseen consequences that geoengineering will almost inevitably entail. (Cont.)