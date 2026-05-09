OUR PICKS Mythos Fallout | Blue States Aren’t Getting Fire Prevention Money from Trump | The Great Antifa Hoax, and more

Published 9 May 2026

· What’s in Trump’s New Counterterrorism Strategy? · The Great Antifa Hoax · The Politically Motivated Indictment of Southern Poverty Law Center · Immigrants Are Giving Up Their Cases and Leaving the U.S. in Soaring Numbers · How a New Breed of Hacking Tools Is Forcing a White House Reset · These Blue States Aren’t Getting Fire Prevention Money from Trump · A.I. Populism Is Here. And No One Is Ready. · Mythos Fallout, U.S. Government Weighs AI Model Regulation

What’s in Trump’s New Counterterrorism Strategy? (Rishi Iyengar and John Haltiwanger, Foreign Policy)

The White House ignores the threat of far-right groups.

The Great Antifa Hoax (Eric Alterman, New Republic)

Yes, it exists. It’s not really a threat to anyone except neo-Nazis—but that’s all the excuse the Trump administration needs to turn the machinery of federal law enforcement loose on anyone with “dangerous” ideas.

The Politically Motivated Indictment of Southern Poverty Law Center (Christopher Hardee, Lawfare)

The political motivations, allegations, and gaping legal holes in the Justice Department’s cynical indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Immigrants Are Giving Up Their Cases and Leaving the U.S. in Soaring Numbers (Maria Sacchetti. Washington Post)

People facing the prospect of prolonged ICE detention are increasingly abandoning their claims for humanitarian protection and agreeing to depart voluntarily.

How a New Breed of Hacking Tools Is Forcing a White House Reset (

As AI systems like Anthropic’s Mythos expose hidden security flaws at unprecedented speed, Trump administration officials are starting to rethink their hands-off approach to the technology.

These Blue States Aren’t Getting Fire Prevention Money from Trump (Brianna Sacks and Kevin Crowe, Washington Post)

FEMA slowed grants intended to help states such as California and Colorado prepare for and prevent wildfires, a Washington Post analysis shows.

A.I. Populism Is Here. And No One Is Ready. (David Wallace-Wells, New York Times)

Silicon Valley oligarchs worried about the risks their technology posed to the world. They forgot about people.

Mythos Fallout, U.S. Government Weighs AI Model Regulation (Tom Uren, Lawfare)

The Trump administration is considering applying stricter oversight to American artificial intelligence (AI) models due to their cybersecurity impact. However, before pulling the trigger on strict and inflexible regulation, we believe the government should spend a little time watching and learning.