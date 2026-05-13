WORLD ROUNDUP China Gains Major Edge on U.S. Amid Iran War | Hezbollah’s Unjammable Drones Pose New Threat to Israel | Europe Shrugs Off Trump’s Latest Threats, and more

Published 13 May 2026

· China Gains Major Edge on U.S. Amid Iran War, Intelligence Report Finds · Chinese Firms Plot Secret Arms Sales to Iran, U.S. Officials Say · More U.S. Spy Planes and Drones Are Surveilling Cuba · Hezbollah’s Unjammable Drones Pose New Threat to Israel · Both Trump and Xi Overestimate Themselves · Europe Shrugs Off Trump’s Latest Threats

China Gains Major Edge on U.S. Amid Iran War, Intelligence Report Finds (John Hudson, Washington Post)

A confidential assessment, circulating as President Donald Trump begins his highly anticipated trip to Beijing, shows shifts in several key areas of competition.

Chinese Firms Plot Secret Arms Sales to Iran, U.S. Officials Say (Julian E. BarnesMark Mazzetti and Dustin Volz, New York Times)

The effort involves plans to send weapons through other countries in an effort to hide the origins of the shipments.

More U.S. Spy Planes and Drones Are Surveilling Cuba

As President Trump threatens to act against Cuba, experts are debating whether the flights, which the United States is not taking pains to hide, are just intimidation or foreshadow military force.

Hezbollah’s Unjammable Drones Pose New Threat to Israel (Lior Soroka, Suzan Haidamous and Mohamad El Chamaa, Washington Post)

The weapons, cheap to build from commercially available components, have helped the militants rearm despite the loss of a sponsor in Syria and the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Both Trump and Xi Overestimate Themselves (Howard W. French, Foreign Policy)

Elites in both China and the U.S. are too easily tempted to buy into their own myths.

Europe Shrugs Off Trump’s Latest Threats (Rachel Rizzo, Foreign Policy}

Facing U.S. troop withdrawal, the continent’s leaders feel less alarmed and better prepared.