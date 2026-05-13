OUR PICKS Reconnaissance’ Drones Along the US-Canada Border | The War Between Businesses and Hackers | Overworked AI Agents Turn Marxist, Researchers Find, and more

Published 13 May 2026

· Big Brother Is ReTruthing You · Homeland Security Dept. Escalates Its Dispute with Federal Judge · DHS Picks Detention Industry Veteran David Venturella to Lead ICE · The War Between Businesses and Hackers Enters a Perilous New Era · DHS Plans Experiment Running ‘Reconnaissance’ Drones Along the US-Canada Border · Overworked AI Agents Turn Marxist, Researchers Find

Big Brother Is ReTruthing You (Jonathan Chait, The Atlantic)

Donald Trump is a victim of propaganda as much as he is a manipulator of it.

Homeland Security Dept. Escalates Its Dispute with Federal Judge (Mattathias Schwartz and Hamed Aleaziz, New York Times)

In a column, the top lawyer for D.H.S. claimed that the judge, Melissa DuBose, was engaging in an “intimidation campaign” by referring a government lawyer for a misconduct investigation.

DHS Picks Detention Industry Veteran David Venturella to Lead ICE (Douglas MacMillan, Washington Post)

The former executive of private prison company Geo Group will be tasked with leading ICE through one of its most consequential periods.

The War Between Businesses and Hackers Enters a Perilous New Era (Economist)

AI agents present novel dangers.

DHS Plans Experiment Running ‘Reconnaissance’ Drones Along the US-Canada Border (Dell Cameron and Maddy Varner, Wired)

Autonomous drones and ground vehicles will stream “battlefield intelligence” over 5G along the US-Canada border in a bilateral DHS experiment this fall.

Overworked AI Agents Turn Marxist, Researchers Find (Will Knight, Wired)

In a recent experiment, mistreated AI agents started grumbling about inequality and calling for collective bargaining rights.