PUBLIC-EVENTS SECURITY Security Lessons from the Paris Olympics for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Other Major Events

By Alexandre Rodde, David Mcilhatton, John Cuddihy, and Shannen Benton

Published 13 May 2026

Security lessons from the 2024 Paris Olympics can inform preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup taking place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico this summer. Paris demonstrated the value of intelligence-led counterterrorism, integrated multi-agency coordination, critical infrastructure protection, cybersecurity readiness, counter-drone capabilities, visible deterrence, and effective public communication.

Abstract: This article examines how security lessons from the 2024 Paris Olympics can inform preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup taking place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico this summer. As the largest tournament in football history, the World Cup will present an unprecedented security challenge spanning 16 host cities, three countries, and millions of spectators. Paris demonstrated the value of intelligence-led counterterrorism, integrated multi-agency coordination, critical infrastructure protection, cybersecurity readiness, counter-drone capabilities, visible deterrence, and effective public communication. Despite a complex threat environment, the Games concluded without any major incidents, highlighting the effectiveness of preventive and adaptive security measures. Applying these lessons to a larger, multi-jurisdictional tournament will require exceptional cross-border cooperation, harmonized planning, and scalable responses to terrorism, crime, sabotage, cyber threats, and public disorder.

When the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins across North America in June, it will represent the largest tournament in the history of international football. For the first time, the competition will involve teams from 48 countries and more than 100 matches hosted across 16 cities in three countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico.1 The scale of the tournament will be unprecedented, with millions of spectators expected to attend matches in person and billions more following the event on television and through digital media platforms.2 For governments and security agencies, however, the tournament represents far more than a major event. Sporting events of this scale have long been viewed as attractive targets for threat actors to cause harm, as they draw large crowds, generate global media coverage, and often carry significant value for host nations. Because of this, even minor incidents before and during these events can attract global attention and cause widespread effects.3

A previous article published in CTC Sentinel in 2024 by some of the authors4 examined in detail how terrorist actors have historically targeted or attempted to attack major sporting events around the world, highlighting the motivations, tactics, and vulnerabilities associated with such high-profile gatherings. Rather than revisiting those cases here, this article builds on that earlier analysis by drawing lessons from the security planning and operational experience of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.