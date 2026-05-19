WORLD ROUNDUP This Ebola Outbreak Will Be Difficult to Contain | Europe’s Secret Plan B to Replace NATO | Is Egypt the Biggest Loser of the Iran War?, and more

Published 19 May 2026

· In Closed-Door Talks, U.S. Demands a Major Role in Greenland · Why This Ebola Outbreak Will Be So Difficult to Contain · Europe’s Secret Plan B to Replace NATO · Syria’s Washington Window Won’t Stay Open Forever · Is Egypt the Biggest Loser of the Iran War? · A Ukrainian Ground Robot Defended a Position from Russian Assault for Six Weeks · Why the Iran War Is Breaking the US‑European Strategic Alliance

In Closed-Door Talks, U.S. Demands a Major Role in Greenland (Jeffrey Gettleman, Maya Tekeli, Anton Troianovski, and Eric Schmitt, New York Times)

Greenlandic officials worry about the direction of the negotiations aimed at defusing President Trump’s threats to seize their island. But they have little leverage.

Why This Ebola Outbreak Will Be So Difficult to Contain (Lena H. Sun and Lauren Weber, Washington Post)

There’s no vaccine for this strain of the virus, which is rapidly spreading in an area where militias battle and health systems have been weakened.

Europe’s Secret Plan B to Replace NATO (Economist)

How NATO’s European members plan to fight if America quits.

Syria’s Washington Window Won’t Stay Open Forever (Ameer Alsamman, National Interest)

Syria has won over President Donald Trump, special envoy Tom Barrack, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers. Now Damascus must institutionalize this progress—or watch it slip away for good.

Is Egypt the Biggest Loser of the Iran War? (David Schenker, National Interest)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has come to rely on Gulf state financing. The end of the Iran War could see that spigot run dry.

A Ukrainian Ground Robot Defended a Position from Russian Assault for Six Weeks (Patrick Tucker, Defense One)

UGVs are beginning to replace infantry on Ukraine’s front lines.

Why the Iran War Is Breaking the US‑European Strategic Alliance (Farah N. Jan, Defense One / The Conversation)

The continent is learning that it must not count on Washington.