ELECTION SECURITY Clear and Present Danger: The Dismantling of America's Election Protections

By Ben Frankel

Published 21 May 2026

The only beneficiaries of making American elections less secure are malign foreign actors eager to interfere, and malicious domestic actors bent on exploiting the opening the administration has created for them.

In August 2025, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced that the functions of the intelligence community’s Foreign Malign Influence Center (FMIC) would be significantly reduced. Gabbard thus dismantled the last remaining U.S. federal government organ dedicated to tracking and analyzing state-sponsored efforts to interfere in U.S. institutions, elections, and society – following the Trump administration’s shutting down of related units at the State Department, Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and Department of Justice earlier in 2025 (see David Salvo, “What Just Happened? Dismantling the Intelligence Community’s Foreign Malign Influence Center,” HSNW, 30 August 2025).

Scott Shackelford, in an article in today’s issue of HSNW, writes that the administration has taken additional steps which have weakened the security of U.S. elections.

The administration’s 2025 decision to defund the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center, the hub for sharing election security threats, meant that there would be an urgent need to activate the Election Security Group – which is jointly run by the National Security Agency and the U.S. Cyber Command — to help prepare the nation’s election infrastructure; brief Congress on upcoming threats; and engage with state and local leaders to game out scenarios ranging from ransomware to critical infrastructure attacks on Election Day.

The Election Security Group has worked every federal election cycle since 2018, but, as of mid-May, there is no indication it has been activated.

The loss of the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center follows the disbanding of all other federal offices — at the Intelligence Community, State Department, Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and Department of Justice – which were created to counter foreign influence operations. Shackelford notes that this only makes it harder for local election officials to learn of threats to election infrastructure, like AI-enabled targeting of voting tabulation systems or deepfakes of candidates.

What is worrisome is this: The fact that the Election Security Group has not yet been activated is but the latest in a series of inexplicable, but consistent, actions by the Trump administration to substantially weaken, if not remove altogether, the protective envelope which has kept U.S. elections secure.

The only beneficiaries of making American elections less secure are malign foreign actors eager to interfere, and malicious domestic actors bent on exploiting the opening the administration has created for them.

Ben Frankel is the editor of the Homeland Security News Wire.

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