OUR PICKS Ending Police License Plate Tracking Nationwide | DOJ for an Age of Conspiracy Theories | Poisoning Open Source Code at an Unprecedented Scale, and more

Published 21 May 2026

· Homeland Security’s Plan to Squeeze International Flights · A Department of Justice for an Age of Conspiracy Theories · EPA Is Sidelining Its Independent Chemical Referee – and That Endangers Public Health · A Hacker Group Is Poisoning Open Source Code at an Unprecedented Scale · Election Officials Are Getting Ready for ICE to Show Up at the Polls · A Bipartisan Amendment Would End Police License Plate Tracking Nationwide

Homeland Security’s Plan to Squeeze International Flights (Nick Miroff, The Atlantic)

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin told travel executives he may target airports in cities that don’t help ICE.

A Department of Justice for an Age of Conspiracy Theories (Quinta Jurecic, The Atlantic)

DOJ is now very much an active participant in the online discourse that promotes and perpetuates ideas that are barely connected to reality.

EPA Is Sidelining Its Independent Chemical Referee – and That Endangers Public Health (H. Christopher Frey, The Conversation)

For decades, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has relied on an independent scientific program to answer two basic questions when chemicals come up for review: Does the chemical pose a threat to human health? If so, how much exposure is necessary before it becomes a problem?

The scientists involved in that program, known as the Integrated Risk Information System, or IRIS, served as neutral scientific referees.

Now, the Trump administration is dismantling the program and moving the scientific assessment role to policy offices, opening the door for political pressure. The administration is also making it easier for past IRIS assessments to be revisited or overturned.

This change is not merely bureaucratic: It reshapes whether future assessments of chemical dangers will be ignored, delayed by time-consuming legal fights, or understated by the federal government, potentially with real consequences for public health.

A Hacker Group Is Poisoning Open Source Code at an Unprecedented Scale (Andy Greenberg and Lily Hay Newman, Wired)

GitHub is just the latest victim of TeamPCP, a gang that has carried out a spree of software supply chain attacks that has impacted hundreds of organizations.

Election Officials Are Getting Ready for ICE to Show Up at the Polls (David Gilbert, Wired)

The Trump administration keeps threatening to send federal agents to oversee elections. State and local officials are preparing, and even gaming out what happens if they’re arrested.

A Bipartisan Amendment Would End Police License Plate Tracking Nationwide (Dell Cameron, Wired)

One line tucked into a federal highway bill would strip funds from cities and states unless they kill their automated plate tracking programs—effectively banning the tech for all but toll collection.