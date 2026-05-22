WORLD ROUNDUP Trump’s Endgame Is Surrender | Calls for a U.S. War on Cuba Are Getting Louder | Why Pakistan Deployed Troops in Saudi Arabia, and more

Published 21 May 2026

· Trump’s Endgame Is Surrender · Mali Strikes Rebel-Held Kidal as Insurgency Worsens · The Calls for a U.S. War on Cuba Are Getting Louder · Why Japan and China Will Struggle to End Their Feud · The U.S.’s Most Concerning Anti-Vaccine Policy · ‘Project Flytrap’: NATO Is Preparing for Anti-Drone Warfare Near Belarus · Why Pakistan Deployed Troops in Saudi Arabia · The Middle East War Will Reshape Africa’s Democratic Trajectory

Trump’s Endgame Is Surrender (Robert Kagan, The Atlantic)

He seems to hope to slip away without Americans noticing the magnitude of this defeat.

Mali Strikes Rebel-Held Kidal as Insurgency Worsens (Nosmot Gbadamosi, Foreign Policy)

How long can the country—and the Sahel’s other junta-led governments—hold on?

The Calls for a U.S. War on Cuba Are Getting Louder (Rachel Oswald, Foreign Policy)

Florida Republicans want Trump to seize indicted former Cuban President Raúl Castro.

Why Japan and China Will Struggle to End Their Feud (Economist)

Warming relations between America and China bode ill for Japan.

The U.S.’s Most Concerning Anti-Vaccine Policy (Katherine J. Wu, The Atlantic)

The Trump administration is slow-walking immunization for kids around the world.

‘Project Flytrap’: NATO Is Preparing for Anti-Drone Warfare Near Belarus (Harrison Kass, National Interest)

The goal of the “Project Flytrap” exercises is to form an integrated anti-drone defense network—while taking advantage of the benefits of friendly drones.

Why Pakistan Deployed Troops in Saudi Arabia (Mohammed Ayoob, National Interest)

Pakistan cannot fully align with Saudi Arabia against Iran. But a resumption of hostilities will narrow its options.

The Middle East War Will Reshape Africa’s Democratic Trajectory (Frances Z. Brown, Just Security)

As the U.S.-Israel war with Iran exacts a global toll, Africa is increasingly becoming collateral damage. The economic blow to the continent stemming from upended energy markets and fertilizer supply flows will likely persist for months or even years, and that jolt comes on the heels of a longer series of external economic shocks. And in Africa, like everywhere around the globe, economics are upstream of politics. The war’s economic effects will reach deeply into African governance and political life. In particular, it may reshape the already fragmented trajectory of democracy across the continent.