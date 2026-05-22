WORLD ROUNDUP China’s Quiet Summit Victory | Who Are Europe’s Newest Troublemakers? | The Gulf’s AI Boom Has an Undersea Cable Problem, and more

Published 22 May 2026

· Who Are Europe’s Newest Troublemakers? · China’s Fallen Generals Are Getting Unexpectedly Harsh Punishments · How the West Misreads Modi’s Success · The Gulf’s AI Boom Has an Undersea Cable Problem · China’s Quiet Summit Victory · Why You Shouldn’t Dismiss the Lebanon-Israel Peace Talks · The Ahmadinejad Option

Who Are Europe’s Newest Troublemakers? (Economist)

Corruption and inflation are boosting Eurosceptic populists.

China’s Fallen Generals Are Getting Unexpectedly Harsh Punishments (Christopher Nye, Foreign Policy)

Chinese President Xi Jinping is raising the floor for punishing purge targets.

How the West Misreads Modi’s Success (Chietigj Bajpaee, Foreign Policy)

India may be less liberal now, but it remains democratic.

The Gulf’s AI Boom Has an Undersea Cable Problem (Chris Hamill-Stewart, Wired)

Hyperscalers are pushing the Gulf to rethink internet infrastructure as AI raises the stakes of cable disruptions.

China’s Quiet Summit Victory (Christopher Nye, National Interest)

Beijing’s real win from the US-China summit last week was a diplomatic formula whose repetition could undermine US interests.

Why You Shouldn’t Dismiss the Lebanon-Israel Peace Talks (Bilal Y. Saab, National Interest)

Israel’s security-focused view on Hezbollah is making it difficult for the Lebanese government to disarm the group effectively.

The Ahmadinejad Option (Graeme Wood, The Atlantic)

The idea that Israel and the United States might back Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in a coup has drawn guffaws from several different groups.