OUR PICKS Green Card Seekers Must Leave U.S. to Apply | San Diego Mosque Attack Followed a Familiar Online Script | $9 Billion for Spy Agencies to Catch Up on A.I., and more

Published 22 May 2026

· Why Corpus Christi Faces a Looming Water Shortage, and What Might Help · Tulsi Gabbard’s Exit Weakens MAGA’s Anti-War Faction · The Book About the U.S. Military That Everyone Should Be Reading Now · Green Card Seekers Must Leave U.S. to Apply, Trump Administration Says · White House Approves $9 Billion for Spy Agencies to Catch Up on A.I. · Subpoena Bill Would Curtail Secretive Tool Used to Target Government Critics · San Diego Mosque Attack Followed a Familiar Online Script

Why Corpus Christi Faces a Looming Water Shortage, and What Might Help (Michelle Hummel, The Conversation)

Corpus Christi, Texas, home to the nation’s largest oil export hub, and its surrounding Coastal Bend area are in a water shortage that has residents, businesses, and industry carefully monitoring their water use and worried about a growing crisis.

Since August 2024, the city’s 318,000 residents have been unable to water their lawns and have been restricted in their ability to water gardens or wash their boats and cars.

Without significant rainfall, the city’s government may have to declare a water emergency as soon as December 2026. This would require households to limit their water use to 6,000 gallons per month (22,700 liters), two-thirds of the average U.S. household’s water use.

I study hydrology and water resources at the University of Texas at Arlington. As part of my research, I am developing computer models to inform flood and drought planning in the Coastal Bend region.

Officials have been exploring solutions, including some with the potential to at least temporarily ease the water crisis. But solving the region’s long-term water problems will likely require major investments, particularly as its industries expand.

Tulsi Gabbard’s Exit Weakens MAGA’s Anti-War Faction (Economist)

Her resignation shows how little influence such voices wield around Donald Trump.

The Book About the U.S. Military That Everyone Should Be Reading Now (Bobby Ghosh, Foreign Policy)

Kori Schake’s ‘The State and the Soldier’ is the discussion on civilian control of the military that this moment requires.

Green Card Seekers Must Leave U.S. to Apply, Trump Administration Says (Madeleine Ngo and Albert Sun, New York Times)

The change is likely to affect hundreds of thousands of people. It could also lead to more family separations as spouses or relatives wait for application decisions, immigration lawyers said.

White House Approves $9 Billion for Spy Agencies to Catch Up on A.I. (Dustin Volz and Julian E. Barnes, New York Times)

The C.I.A. and N.S.A. cannot fully deploy the latest models on their classified systems because of a shortage of cutting-edge chips.

Subpoena Bill Would Curtail Secretive Tool Used to Target Government Critics (John Woodrow Cox, Washington Post)

The bipartisan legislation, which comes after a Washington Post investigation, would also limit the federal government’s ability to obtain phone records without a judge’s order.

San Diego Mosque Attack Followed a Familiar Online Script (Drew Harwell, Washington Post)

A first-person video that an official said is legitimate offers a brutal glimpse into the latest deadly assault on an American house of worship.