AI Scaling Intelligence: The Security Foundations Beneath America’s AI Ambitions Are Cracking

By Vinh X. Nguyen

Published 22 May 2026

Artificial intelligence diffusion is stress-testing the assumptions that underpin U.S. cybersecurity. Inspecting those foundations isn’t a precaution against scaling AI—it’s the precondition for doing it with confidence.

Two bolts of lightning have struck the cybersecurity landscape in six months. In November 2025, Anthropic disclosed that Chinese state-sponsored actors had used its Claude model to run a largely automated cyberespionage campaign; the AI performed 80 to 90 percent of the work across roughly thirty targets. In April 2026, the same company revealed that its Mythos model had autonomously discovered thousands of previously unknown vulnerabilities in every major operating system and browser—a capability the company deemed significant enough to withhold from general release.

Between strikes, the steady rain has begun. The rain is AI itself—diffuse, constant, soaking every institution. Much of it nourishes science, software, and defense. But the same rain falls on weakened ground. CrowdStrike documented an 89 percent year-over-year increase in AI-enabled adversary operations. Mozilla’s application of Mythos to Firefox surfaced 271 vulnerabilities in a single evaluation that would have taken elite researchers years to find.

Governments and boardrooms are patching, monitoring, and reinforcing. But the harder question is whether the United States can scale what it intends to build with confidence that the ground beneath it will bear the weight. Leadership in AI will not be decided by who trains the largest models. It will be decided by who can deploy them most deeply into the systems that generate advantage, and that depends on whether the foundations can withstand what is now being asked of them.

Built on Assumptions

For thirty years, cybersecurity rested on three assumptions so embedded they were never written down: that sophisticated attacks would remain expensive, that identity systems built for humans could extend to whatever came next, and that human judgment would remain in the path of consequential decisions. These assumptions underlie not only security budgets but the country’s ability to deploy AI across the institutions that generate economic and military advantage. Today, they are cracking.

The first crack is in plummeting attack costs. What once required an intelligence service can now be replicated by a motivated individual with a frontier model. CrowdStrike observed a 38 percent increase in China-nexus intrusions in 2025—a tempo impractical without AI assistance. Defenders are gaining too; Mythos-class capabilities are hardening critical software faster than human teams could. But attackers merely need one path, while defenders must close all of them. Patching pipelines and procurement cycles were built for human tempo. It remains to be seen whether defenders can keep pace with capabilities arriving at machine speed.