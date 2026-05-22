PERNICIOUS ETHOS The Dangers of Hegseth’s “Warfighter” Ethos

By Allison McManus

Published 22 May 2026

Hegseth loves to conjure history to support his vision of the “warrior ethos.” But, at least as far as modern military practice is concerned, Hegseth is an aberration, not an exemplar. The U.S. military has become the most effective and powerful fighting presence in the world not because of brute lethal force, but because of its professionalism and precision.

On the morning of Feb. 28, schools across Iran began to close for the day. As parents in the city of Minab made their way through traffic to the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School to pick up their children, an American Tomahawk missile struck the school building. By the time parents arrived, their sons and daughters were buried underneath a mass of rubble. More than one hundred and sixty-eight civilians were killed in the strike that day, and over 100 of them were younger than 12.

The evidence clearly shows the United States carried out the attack. But how it happened is less clear. Tomahawk missiles are sophisticated, precise weapons, and reporting from The New York Times suggests outdated intelligence misidentified the school—which was located next to a military installation—as a target. This horrible tragedy may not have been deliberate, but it was preventable. The school was clearly labeled in maps, and a children’s sports field was visible in satellite imagery—raising serious questions about U.S. and Israeli targeting decisions.

That the strike occurred under the command of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth raises even graver concerns. In both rhetoric and action, Hegseth has sought to erode the U.S. military’s adherence to the laws that govern warfare. His disregard for the laws of war also comes at a time when he is encouraging rapid integration of artificial intelligence to speed up targeting decisions. Hegseth’s attempts to dismantle existing Pentagon efforts to mitigate civilian harm belie a troubling reality: he is creating the conditions whereby incidents like the elementary school strike, even if accidental, may be permissible.

Opening the Door to Error

Hegseth’s antipathy toward the laws of war predates his tenure as secretary of defense. In his 2024 book The War on Warriors, Hegseth describes military Judge Advocates General—the military lawyers responsible for advising battlefield commanders on the laws and rules of engagement—as impediments. He brags about calling them “JAG-offs” to his unit when he served in the Army. In one of his first acts as secretary, he purged the top ranks of the JAG corps. Earlier this March, he directed an overhaul of the military’s legal offices, which has raised alarms about the potential to further undercut necessary legal oversight while the United States is using force (much of it illegal) in multiple theaters.