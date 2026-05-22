DEMOCRACY WATCH Trump’s Anti-Weaponization Fund Is a (Another) Slush Fund

By Tad DeHaven and Molly Nixon

Published 22 May 2026

Federal power can be, and has been, abused. If government officials leak private tax information, misuse law enforcement power, or target citizens because of their politics, those are serious abuses. But the remedy for weaponized government should not be more weaponized government. The Anti-Weaponization Fund is being presented as a cure for politicized government, but its description thus far suggests otherwise. Indeed, it creates an opportunity for the administration to engage in a variant of the abuse the settlement seeks to remedy.

The settlement in Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service, in which the president was effectively both plaintiff and defendant, creates a taxpayer-financed, nearly $1.8 billion compensation fund for non-parties claiming to have been victims of the federal government’s “lawfare” or “weaponization.” Both the process and the resulting fund raise serious constitutional and policy concerns.

A New Program, Not a Legal Remedy

Trump’s claims in the settled lawsuit were not frivolous. The improper disclosure of Trump’s private tax information by an IRS contractor was a serious breach, and the contractor was criminally prosecuted and sentenced to prison. Government abuse is real, leaks of private tax information are serious, and politically motivated investigations and prosecutions, if proved, deserve remedies.

But it’s worth emphasizing the litigation’s novelty. Federal courts are constitutionally limited to adjudicating “cases” or “controversies,” and longstanding precedent interpreting that constraint requires that the parties facing each other be genuinely adverse. Here, both sides of the lawsuit were subject to the direction of the same person—Donald Trump—a “unique dynamic” that prompted the judge to raise concerns as to whether it was properly before the court.

Those concerns were mooted by Trump’s voluntary dismissal of the case following a settlement agreement that says Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization will receive a formal apology, but “will not receive any monetary payment or damages of any kind.” Fair enough. (A later addendum appears to raise additional concerns by purporting to give Trump and related parties a broad release from certain tax-related claims or reviews. That provision deserves scrutiny in its own right.)

But the agreement also establishes an “Anti-Weaponization Fund” (AWF) to compensate purported victims of government lawfare and weaponization. Settlements usually resolve claims between parties. This agreement, by contrast, says the AWF’s corpus does not represent the value of Trump’s claims, but is based on the “projected valuation of future claimants’ claims.” It is, in essence, the creation of a new spending program without congressional authorization. That fits the administration’s well-established pattern of improvising ways for Trump to bypass Congress in an “endless quest to secure a slush fund that he can use to personally control large sums of money.”

Echoes of Familiar Tactics

This scheme was not written on a blank slate. The settlement combines elements of two practices used by prior administrations, most controversially during the Obama presidency.