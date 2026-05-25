OUR PICKS AI Era Is Creating a Bug Hunting Arms Race | Pentagon Still Cannot Manage Cyber Talent | A Bleak Summer of Drought, and more

Published 25 May 2026

· The President Who Sued Himself · Tulsi Gabbard Takes the Exit Ramp · The Book About the U.S. Military That Everyone Should Be Reading Now · A Terrible Winter for Snow Heads Into a Bleak Summer of Drought · The AI Era Is Creating a Bug Hunting Arms Race · The Pentagon Still Cannot Manage Cyber Talent at Scale. Here’s the Fix.

The President Who Sued Himself (Anna Bower and Eric Columbus, Lawfare)

The Trump administration settles Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS with $1.776 billion for his allies and blanket immunity from government suits for the Trumps.

Tulsi Gabbard Takes the Exit Ramp (Shane Harris, The Atlantic)

Excluded from Trump’s inner circle, she sought the president’s approval by spreading baseless claims.

The Book About the U.S. Military That Everyone Should Be Reading Now (Bobby Ghosh, Foreign Policy)

Kori Schake’s ‘The State and the Soldier’ is the discussion on civilian control of the military that this moment requires.

A Terrible Winter for Snow Heads Into a Bleak Summer of Drought (Jack HealyReis Thebault and Scott Dance, New York Times)

In the Desert and Mountain West, towns like Kearny, Ariz., are already warning residents they could soon run out of water, but rationing so far has been patchy.

The AI Era Is Creating a Bug Hunting Arms Race (Lily Hay Newman, Wired)

As attackers ramp up their AI exploit development, the search for software vulnerabilities is changing rapidly.

The Pentagon Still Cannot Manage Cyber Talent at Scale. Here’s the Fix. (Henry Phillips, War on the Rocks)

The Pentagon’s cyber workforce problem isn’t about finding talent. It’s about what happens after you bring them in the door.