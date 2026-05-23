COASTAL CHALLENGES Can Coney Island’s Dunes Protect Against Another Sandy?

By Leah Cantor

Published 25 May 2026

Coastal dune ecosystem restoration is a nature-based solution that can help reduce the impact of coastal flooding and erosion, offering residents protection from the next, inevitable storm surge.

Along a stretch of coastline still marked by Hurricane Sandy, volunteers gather in rain or shine to restore the coastal dunes that separate the beach from the last line of houses. It’s part of a push by the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) to protect Coney Island, which has one of the highest concentrations of low-income, high flood risk census districts in the city. The long-term effectiveness of projects like this, however, depends on far more than volunteer labor alone.

On a gray, cold, rainy day last April, I took the F train to the end of the line in Coney Island, followed by a bus down Mermaid Avenue to Coney Island Creek Park, passing through neighborhoods devastated by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

At the end of the road, a small group of people knelt amid the dunes, separating shoots of hardy beach grass and burying them a few inches deep in the damp sand.

Khadesha Stephenson was one of the handful of students who made it out despite the drizzle, seeking something tangible in the physical act of planting. Now a freshman at CUNY Hunter College, she says that day last April strengthened her resolve and is one reason she is back for a new planting season. The project has expanded from six planting days last year to nine this year, drawing 670 volunteers, including students from 23 schools. Repeat volunteers like Stephenson are at the heart of the project.

“I used to think that no matter what I did in my personal life to be low waste, my impact on the environment was just a blip in the system,” she says. “But planting in those conditions that day changed the scope of how I think of my, and other people’s, actions in the world… We are not a blip, but a collective, a community of people who are willing to sacrifice comfort for the betterment of the world. It’s helped me realize our actions matter.”

Coastal dune ecosystem restoration is a nature-based solution that can help reduce the impact of coastal flooding and erosion, offering residents protection from the next, inevitable storm surge. For young people like Stephenson, the benefits go beyond protecting the coastline and create a tangible way to tackle climate anxiety.