DEMOCRACY WATCH More Perspective on the Cash-for-Capitol-Attackers Fund

By Walter Olson

Published 25 May 2026

President Donald Trump’s attempt to engineer a $1.8 billion taxpayer-funded slush fund for those in legal trouble for promoting his interests is one of the most notable legal stories in recent memory. It points not only to corruption but to a march toward authoritarian rule imposed by way of the streets. Trump intends to use public money to reward followers who broke the law, often violently, to keep him in power despite the election returns. That sends a dangerous message that if they try that again, they may come out not just with a get-out-of-jail pardon, but with a fortune.

President Donald Trump’s attempt to engineer a $1.8 billion taxpayer-funded slush fund for those in legal trouble for promoting his interests, as earlier analyzed in this space by Dan Greenberg and by Tad DeHaven and Molly Nixon, is one of the most notable legal stories in recent memory. The fund—which is structured as a legal settlement, administered by loyalists, and shielded from judicial review or future accountability—is couched as a way to help victims of government “weaponization.” By this, the administration means people like Jan. 6 rioters and others who got into legal trouble while trying to keep Trump in power.

There were early warnings that Trump might do this. “Months before the $1.8 billion ‘anti-weaponization’ fund was announced, Ed Martin predicted Capitol rioters would get millions, even if it took until 2028,” reports NBC News. Legal journalist Roger Parloff was among the first to dig into the actual language of the purported settlement. What he found was a document deliberately crafted to foreclose accountability and scrutiny. Here are some of his takeaways:

● “The Trump/​Blanche ‘settlement’fund purports to be challengeable only by those who colluded to create it.”

● “To help themselves to nearly $2B of our tax dollars, claimants present evidence to the (wink-wink) ‘settlement’ fund that they were victims of ‘Lawfare’ or ‘Weaponization,’ terms that are nowhere defined.”

● “The fund is administered by 5 people chosen by Acting AG Todd (‘I love you, sir’) Blanche, and are removable at will by Trump.”

● “The identities of those given our tax dollars, and how much, will be kept secret from us, and known only to … Blanche.”

● “The procedures for processing these claims can be as secret as Blanche’s appointees choose to make them.”

Each of those features would be troubling on their own. When taken together, they describe a fund designed not to adjudicate claims fairly but to distribute money to preferred parties without any mechanism for public accountability.

Two additional provisions make the picture complete. Under provisions IV–G, H of the settlement, the fund must wrap up operations and liquidate by December 2028, ensuring that later administrations cannot get their hands on it (or more to the point, I suspect, its records). It also has a second, longer section purporting to exclude judicial review. The following is from VI–B: “there shall be no appeal, arbitration, or judicial review of claims, offers, or other determinations.”