WORLD ROUNDUP Next Pandemic Will Come from a Conflict Zone | Europe Is Slowly Getting Ready to Ditch America | How to Break Cuba, and more

Published 25 May 2026

· Trump’s Pressure Had Little Effect on Iran’s Terms for a Peace Deal · The Next Pandemic Will Come from a Conflict Zone · Europe Is Slowly Getting Ready to Ditch America · How to Break Cuba · Putin Can No Longer Hide His Catastrophe · The Operational Case Against Israel’s Gaza Campaign · China’s AI Governance Offensive Threatens U.S. Tech Leadership

Trump’s Pressure Had Little Effect on Iran’s Terms for a Peace Deal (Aaron Boxerman, New York Times)

President Trump had sought to force Tehran to accept American demands for a peace deal with a mixture of threats and military operations.

The Next Pandemic Will Come from a Conflict Zone (Annie Sparrow and Daniel Lucey,

The latest Ebola outbreak underscores a central flaw with the global preparedness model.

Europe Is Slowly Getting Ready to Ditch America (Luke McGee, Foreign Policy)

Trump’s bad bargains have shaken a complacent continent.

How to Break Cuba (Vivian Salama, The Atlantic)

Inside the Trump administration’s high-stakes fight over the island’s strategic minerals

Putin Can No Longer Hide His Catastrophe (Phillips Payson O’Brien, The Atlantic)

The Russian dictator has lost control of the narrative.

The Operational Case Against Israel’s Gaza Campaign (Andy Milburn, War on the Rocks)

Warnings are only protective when civilians can realistically comply and expect reduced risk. Without secured corridors, they’re risk transfer, not mitigation.

China’s AI Governance Offensive Threatens U.S. Tech Leadership (Audrye Wong and Ryan Fedasiuk, War on the Rocks)

China doesn’t need to beat America’s AI. It just needs to write the rules everyone else has to follow.