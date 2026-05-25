AI The AI Race Isn’t Real

By Yonathan A. Arbel and Matthew Tokson

Published 25 May 2026

The notion of an AI race against China is at the center of the administration’s deregulatory turn. In Congress and the private sector, an AI race against China is also frequently invoked as a reason to favor light regulation of domestic AI companies, even in the presence of serious threat models. But the idea of an AI race that must be won at all costs is wrong. It is fundamentally flawed as a descriptive matter and normatively defective.

As one of his first acts in office, President Trump rescinded President Biden’s executive order imposing basic safety reporting requirements on artificial intelligence (AI) companies. A few days later, Trump issued an executive order directing federal officials to change existing policies that might inhibit AI development. Six months later, the White House released its AI Action Plan, titled “Winning the Race,” that called for removing barriers to innovation, cutting “red tape,” and revising federal safety frameworks to eliminate references to climate change, misinformation, and diversity.

The notion of an AI race against China is at the center of the administration’s deregulatory turn. The AI Action Plan begins by stating: “The United States is in a race to achieve global dominance in [AI]. Whoever has the largest AI ecosystem will set global AI standards and reap broad economic and military benefits.” It sets “dominance in this global race” as its primary goal. Vice President Vance has raised concerns that, if America pauses AI development to focus on safety issues, we could “find ourselves all enslaved to P.R.C.-mediated A.I.” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recently ordered the integration of AI into a variety of military systems, asserting that “[m]ilitary AI is going to be a race … and therefore speed wins” and stating: “We must accept that the risks of not moving fast enough outweigh the risks of imperfect alignment [between humans and AI].”

In Congress and the private sector, an AI race against China is also frequently invoked as a reason to favor light regulation of domestic AI companies, even in the presence of serious threat models. Announcing a Senate hearing on AI in May 2025, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) emphasized that “the way to beat China in the AI race is to outrace them in innovation, not saddle AI developers with European style regulations.” In a rare instance of bipartisanship, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has warned that “if America falls behind China on AI, we will fall behind everywhere: economically, militarily, scientifically, educationally.” The leader of a tech industry trade organization argued that a proposed 10-year moratorium on state regulation of AI was “important in the race against China.” A tech lobbyist made similar arguments, asserting that “[w]e’re in a race with China to lead the future of artificial intelligence. A fractured, state-by-state system will only slow us down.” Ads in favor of the moratorium argued that “we can’t let China get the upper hand.”