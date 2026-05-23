AI The Making of a Mythos: AI-Enabled Cybersecurity and the Emerging Architecture of Access

By Meghna Pradhan

Published 25 May 2026

Anthropic’s release of the frontier AI model Claude Mythos Preview has caused significant trepidation, as its autonomous code-reasoning capabilities surfaced previously undetected vulnerabilities across major operating systems and software infrastructure. The architecture of access, being constructed around such capabilities, creates an asymmetry in access. India needs to secure critical infrastructure by updating, modernizing or replacing legacy systems.

In April 2026, Anthropic stated that its frontier artificial intelligence model, dubbed Claude Mythos Preview, had unprecedented cyber capabilities that made it too dangerous to release publicly.[1] They disclosed that the Large Language Model (LLM), during its testing phase, had identified ‘thousands of high and critical severity vulnerabilities’, many of which have been, and continue to be, validated by cybersecurity experts. These include discovering and exploiting a 27-year-old Zero Day Vulnerability (0-day) in OpenBSD, finding a 16-year-old bug in media processing library FFMpeg, and patching 271 vulnerabilities in Firefox 150 based on a single evaluation cycle.

While Mythos Preview’s capabilities mark a significant step in the development of AI systems, their potential has rung alarm bells among global cybersecurity communities, financial institutions and governments. The global financial elites have especially highlighted cyber threats posed by Mythos. Anthropic has disclosed that Mythos was used to conduct what could essentially be called ‘digital robbery’ on systems across the world, which has led to fears that the system may further be misused for mass looting of bank accounts,[2] paralysis in international payment systems, or spark a crisis of confidence in extant financial systems. [3]

Global finance leaders and central bankers from countries such as the US, Canada, the EU, the UK, Germany, South Korea and India have expressed concerns and interest in accessing the LLM to plug vulnerabilities in their financial systems. Simultaneously, Anthropic has launched Project Glasswing, an AI consortium comprising companies such as Amazon Web Services, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JPMorgan Chase, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Palo Alto Networks, as well as over 40 other organizations with access to the system.[4]

The discussions around Mythos and its capabilities are being presented as a singular new threat, a framing that does hold some merit, but does not present a complete picture. Mythos did not create the vulnerabilities it found and developed exploits for; zero-day vulnerabilities have always existed and have been routinely exploited. What has changed in Mythos is the tempo of these threats, as it accelerates the weaponization of extant fragilities. It is therefore crucial to examine how the capability jump, cost dynamics, human oversight, access distribution, and structural issues interact with the cyber-capabilities Mythos has heralded.