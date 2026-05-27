OUR PICKS DHS Sued for the Truth About Its “Domestic Terrorism Watchlist” | The Terrorist Threat Washington Isn’t Hearing | FBI Now Sees “AI Criticism” as Domestic Terrorism, and more

Published 27 May 2026

· G.O.P. Candidate for Governor Leans into His Election Denialism · How Much Is Donald Trump Costing America’s Economy? · DHS Is Getting Sued for the Truth About Its “Domestic Terrorism Watchlist” · Why the FBI Now Sees “AI Criticism” as Domestic Terrorism · For Far-Right Extremists, the Rise of a New Enemy: Women · The Terrorist Threat Washington Isn’t Hearing · Video Games Aren’t Major Engines for Extremist Radicalization, New Research Suggests

G.O.P. Candidate for Governor Leans into His Election Denialism (Danny Hakim and Richard Fausset, New York Times)

Burt Jones, the leading G.O.P. candidate in Georgia, worked with Trump allies to try to overturn the election, and even talked to the president himself.

How Much Is Donald Trump Costing America’s Economy? (Economist)

We calculate the drag on growth from fitful presidential policymaking.

DHS Is Getting Sued For the Truth About Its “Domestic Terrorism Watchlist” (Schuyler Mitchel, Mother Jones)

The agency denies keeping ICE protesters in a database of terror threats—which makes certain incidents very hard to explain.

Why the FBI Now Sees “AI Criticism” as Domestic Terrorism (C. da Costa, Yahoo)

WIRED obtained over 1,000 pages of unpublished government surveillance documents revealing an emerging surveillance pattern: your criticism of AI could land you in a fusion center report. Federal agencies and local intelligence hubs are now tracking “anti-tech violent extremism” as an emerging domestic threat, sweeping peaceful protesters and data center critics into the same security framework used to monitor genuine terrorists.

For Far-Right Extremists, the Rise of a New Enemy: Women (Odette Yousef, NPR)

Evidence tied to last week’s deadly attack on a California mosque illustrates a violent ideology and playbook that is all too familiar to counterterrorism and extremism experts. A 75-page typewritten document, attributed to the teenage suspects, and a livestreamed video showing the attack show extensive grounding in far-right, neo-Nazi thinking. But one facet of the ideology behind this attack has, so far, been left out of much mainstream coverage.

The Terrorist Threat Washington Isn’t Hearing (Sophie McDowall, National Interest)

Terrorist groups are exploiting music and audio platforms to spread extremist propaganda, exposing dangerous gaps in online content moderation and counterterrorism coordination.

Video Games Aren’t Major Engines for Extremist Radicalization, New Research Suggests (Eric W. Dolan, PsyPost)

A recent study exploring how political extremists use video games to find new members suggests that while recruitment attempts do happen, they are relatively rare. The research provides evidence that encountering far-right or far-left messaging in gaming spaces can influence hostile attitudes and aggression in different ways. These findings were published in the journal Psychology of Popular Media.