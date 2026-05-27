DEMOCRACY WATCH New Cornell Center on Democracy Will Support Democratic Principles at Home and Abroad

By James Dean

Published 27 May 2026

As the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of its founding, and amid concern about democratic backsliding globally, Cornell University has launched the Cornell Center on Democracy to mobilize leading scholars to strengthen democracy through rigorous research, democratic education and public engagement.

As the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of its founding, and amid concern about democratic backsliding globally, the university has launched the Cornell Center on Democracy to mobilize leading scholars to strengthen democracy through rigorous research, democratic education and public engagement.

Rooted in Cornell’s land‑grant mission to serve the public good, the center aims to advance practical, objective and globally relevant ideas to improve democratic institutions and practices across the U.S. and abroad.

The leaders of the College of Arts and Sciences, Cornell Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy and Cornell Law School founded the center based on a shared belief: that democracy requires constant renewal – fresh ideas, adaptive institutions and citizens equipped to participate thoughtfully and effectively. When democracies fail to evolve, trust erodes and polarization deepens and authoritarian appeals hold, said Rachel Beatty Riedl, the Peggy J. Koenig ’78 Director of the Cornell Center on Democracy.

“The Cornell Center on Democracy responds to a moment when democracy is facing challenges in the world,” said Riedl, a professor in the Brooks School and the Department of Government (A&S). “It is also a time when citizens and practitioners are looking for strategies to be more empowered and work across social and partisan divides, to contribute to defending democratic resilience, bolstering human dignity and upholding constitutional checks on governmental power. Applying scientific, empirical methods, the center will engage in research that contributes to strengthening democracy for today and tomorrow.”

Research by Riedl and colleagues has shown a multidecade decline in the number of democracies and the quality of rights and practices within existing democracies. Among the challenges demanding action, the center’s leaders said, are disinformation, abuses of power, polarization, new technologies and a lack of civic knowledge and engagement.

To investigate those issues, the center brings together more than 100 faculty members spanning the social sciences, law, humanities, philosophy, communication, computer and information science, city planning, engineering and global development, with research and partnerships in U.S. states and around the world. Their work will focus on three core pillars: strengthening the rule of law and anti‑corruption; rebuilding democratic engagement, dialogue and pluralism; and democratically governing AI and emerging technologies.

“Universities and civil society are central to democratic renewal,” said Colleen Barry, dean of the Brooks School. “Healthy democracies need citizens who are informed and engaged; strong, adaptable institutions; and societies that cherish democratic values – and Cornell can contribute meaningfully across all these dimensions.”