WORLD ROUNDUP The Iran War Has Remade the Gulf | Attacking Cuba Would Be a Huge Mistake | Trump Is Treating Taiwan Like Collateral, and more

Published 27 May 2026

· The Iran War Has Remade the Gulf · Why Iran’s Leaders Think They’ve Won · Trump’s Iran Proposal Has Echoes of Half-Finished Gaza Deal · The Wars in Ukraine and Iran Are More Alike Than You May Think · High-Level British Spy Warns of Expanding Russia Threat · A Former U.S. Ally Is Slipping into Iran’s Orbit · Attacking Cuba Would Be a Huge Mistake · Trump Is Treating Taiwan Like Collateral

The Iran War Has Remade the Gulf (Amir Handjani, Foreign Policy)

The region knows that Iran won the war—and is hedging its bets as a result.

Why Iran’s Leaders Think They’ve Wonn (Arash Azizi, The Atlantic)

An interim deal promises to meet a lot of Iranian demands, but it won’t solve the problems of peace.

Trump’s Iran Proposal Has Echoes of Half-Finished Gaza Deal (Aaron Boxerman, New York Times)

President Trump’s proposal to end the war with Iran would delay tackling the most contentious issues — a tactic that has had mixed results in Gaza.

The Wars in Ukraine and Iran Are More Alike Than You May Think (Lara Jakes, New York Times)

Aspects such as drone technology and diplomacy show how the wars intersect on the battlefield and in global alignments, providing a model for future conflicts.

High-Level British Spy Warns of Expanding Russia Threat (Adam Goldman, New York Times)

The director of Britain’s electronic surveillance agency warned that Moscow was getting more brazen, adding that estimates suggested 500,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the Ukraine war.

A Former U.S. Ally Is Slipping into Iran’s Orbit (Washington Post)

Georgia’s increasingly authoritarian government is a threat to Trump’s Caucasus strategy.

Attacking Cuba Would Be a Huge Mistake (Economist)

But Donald Trump could make a deal with the communist regime.

Trump Is Treating Taiwan Like Collateral (James Palmer, Foreign Policy)

The pause of a $14 billion arms package raises concerns about U.S. support for Taipei.

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