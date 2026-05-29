DISASTERS Second Huge Tsunami Caused by Climate Change in Two Years

Published 28 May 2026

The side of a mountain slid into an Alaskan fjord last August, producing a tsunami 481 meters high, the second highest ever recorded, according to a new study involving a UCL researcher.

The tsunami occurred in the Tracy Arm fjord in southeastern Alaska, a popular spot for cruise ships, but no ships were caught in the wave and no one was hurt as it hit early in the morning, at around 5.30am.

The landslide was ultimately a result of climate change, as the glacier holding up the mountain had retreated, leaving the rock unsupported.

It is the second such event occurring over two years – the first, in a fjord in Greenland in 2023, resulted in a smaller wave, a mere 200 meters high.

For the new study, published in the journal Science, researchers reconstructed what happened using eyewitness accounts, numerical modelling, and data from satellites and seismometers measuring Earth’s vibrations.

The wave scraped off trees and plants along the walls of the fjord, leaving a sheer rock face. This enabled researchers to infer that the wave reached 481 meters high (taller than the Empire State Building) over the first kilometer, before dissipating as it flowed along the fjord.

A group of kayakers camped out further down the fjord reported waking around 5.45am to see water flowing past their tent, carrying away one of their kayaks and much of their gear. Another observer described a two-meter wave coming along the beach, while those on a cruise ship anchored near the mouth of the fjord saw currents and white water, but no obvious wave.