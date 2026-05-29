WORLD ROUNDUP Smart Tech Is Making War a Dumber Choice | Gulf War Makes Devastating Oil Spills More Likely | Words of War, and more

Published 28 May 2026

· Words of War · The Mideast Is Baffled by Trump’s Call to Expand Abraham Accords · The President Is Giving a Master Class in What Not to Do · Smart Tech Is Making War a Dumber Choice · The Gulf War Makes Devastating Oil Spills More Likely

Words of War (Economist)

Four terms that are proving unhelpful in understanding the war with Iran.

The Mideast Is Baffled by Trump’s Call to Expand Abraham Accords (Vivian NereimIsabel Kershner and Elian Peltier, New York Times)

The president said more countries should be required to recognize Israel as part of a deal to end the war with Iran. Analysts say the chances of that happening are close to zero.

The President Is Giving a Master Class in What Not to Do (David French, New York Times)

At the moment, the United States is negotiating with a regime that President Trump claimed we had already changed, to open a strait that was supposed to be open last month, and to end a nuclear program that we said we had obliterated.

The Trump administration hasn’t accomplished any of its war aims. The Iranian regime is intact, perhaps even more hard-line than before the war now that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps appears to exert greater control. There has been no unconditional surrender; Iran still possesses substantial stocks of highly enriched uranium; it still possesses a formidable missile arsenal; and it still supports terrorist proxies that wage war against Israel.

Smart Tech Is Making War a Dumber Choice (Economist)

Smaller, weaker countries can defend themselves more easily with cheap, deadly kit.

The Gulf War Makes Devastating Oil Spills More Likely (Economist)

It would also make them harder to handle.