OUR PICKS The Race to Regulate AI in America | Diamond Hands, War Plans | Cyber Offense: How Far Can Private Organizations Go?, and more

Published 28 May 2026

· Dell Gets a $9.7 Billion Defense Contract. Trump’s Portfolio Stands to Benefit. · The Race to Regulate AI in America · Diamond Hands, War Plans · Cyber Offense: How Far Can Private Organizations Go? · The Weaponization of GLOMAG: How Rivals Co-opt U.S. Sanctions to Target Business and Political Opponents

Dell Gets a $9.7 Billion Defense Contract. Trump’s Portfolio Stands to Benefit. (Eric Lipton, New York Times)

The president’s family says his stock purchases are automatically timed, but recent acquisitions of the computer company’s shares raise questions.

The Race to Regulate AI in America (Yun-Hee Kim, Washington Post)

The policy outlook from innovators and investors in San Francisco looks very different than what you hear in Washington. (

Diamond Hands, War Plans (Timothy Minter, Lawfare)

Prediction markets, fragmented regulation, and national security risk

Cyber Offense: How Far Can Private Organizations Go? (Rajeev Raghavan, Jared Engelking, and Grace Tang, Lawfare)

The Weaponization of GLOMAG: How Rivals Co-opt U.S. Sanctions to Target Business and Political Opponents (Peter Kucik, Just Security)

When Congress established new tools to attack global corruption and protect human rights, it intended to hold responsible corrupt officials and human-rights abusers who often operate beyond the reach of the judicial system. These legislative authorities are used by the executive branch to implement restrictive measures ranging from visa bans to full economic and trade sanctions. The Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act – named after Sergei Magnitsky, the Russian tax lawyer who died in pretrial detention after exposing a massive state fraud – created the most expansive extraterritorial financial sanctions program that the United States had ever assembled. While authority under Section 7031(c) of the State Department’s annual appropriations legislation focuses on barring entry to the United States, it nonetheless causes enough reputational damage to sever banking relationships, collapse business partnerships, and destroy political careers.