OUR PICKS Blowing Up Boats Hasn’t Slowed Cocaine Traffic to U.S. | America’s Strongest AI Safety Bill | Limiting Legal Immigration, and more

Published 29 May 2026

· The Trump Administration’s Big Move to Limit Legal Immigration · Blowing Up Boats Hasn’t Slowed Cocaine Traffic to U.S., Experts Say · Amid Data Center Protests, a Billionaire and the Trump Administration See a Foreign Plot · Mosquitoes Seem to Be Getting Over Insect Repellent · America Is Missing Out on the Ultimate Mosquito Weapon · The Pentagon Knew Enemies Could Track Troops’ Phones for Years. Now They Are · This Railroad Merger Could Give America a Truly National System · Illinois Lawmakers Just Passed America’s Strongest AI Safety Bill

The Trump Administration’s Big Move to Limit Legal Immigration (Economist))

A new policy restricting green-card applications could wreak havoc.

Blowing Up Boats Hasn’t Slowed Cocaine Traffic to U.S., Experts Say (Simon Romero, New York Times)

Despite the rising body count off the South American coast, researchers say cocaine is as easy to get in many parts of the United States as it was before the strikes began.

Amid Data Center Protests, a Billionaire and the Trump Administration See a Foreign Plot (Evan Halper, Washington Post)

Claims that China and overseas propaganda drive Americans to rise up against data centers are based on scant evidence.

Mosquitoes Seem to Be Getting Over Insect Repellent (Economist)

They learn to associate it with food.

America Is Missing Out on the Ultimate Mosquito Weapon (Ross Andersen, The Atlantic)

Bring on the lasers.

The Pentagon Knew Enemies Could Track Troops’ Phones for Years. Now They Are (Dell Cameron, Wired)

The US military has long known that cheap fixes could stop location data from exposing its troops. It adopted almost none—and now says adversaries are using the data to target soldiers during a war.

This Railroad Merger Could Give America a Truly National System (Michael O’Rielly, Washington Post)

Wireless demonstrates the benefit of a seamless nationwide system.

Illinois Lawmakers Just Passed America’s Strongest AI Safety Bill (Maxwell Zeff, Wired)

The bill requires companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google to have third parties confirm they’re following safety standards. Illinois governor JB Pritzker says he’ll sign it.